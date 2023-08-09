GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond Auctions is thrilled to announce their anticipated auction this September, featuring two world-class collections that will captivate collectors and enthusiasts alike. The Marv and Jeanine Spomer Collection, alongside the Vernon Walker Collection, are set to be showcased on September 15th and 16th.

Richmond Auctions (PRNewswire)

Richmond Auctions Announces Two World Class Collections

The Marv and Jeanine Spomer Collection is an exceptional museum dedicated to automobilia, petroliana, classic cars, and impressive neon sign collections. The Spomer Classics Collection showcases an outstanding selection of rare neon signs, porcelain signs, neon dealership clocks, and gas pump globes. Marv and Jeanine Spomer meticulously assembled this top-notch collection of advertising and classic cars, which were proudly displayed at their museum located in Worthington, MN.

The Vernon Walker Collection features an exceptional grouping of neon and porcelain signs. Walker has been collecting for over 50 years, originally with the intention of creating a museum, but his thoughts changed over time, and he began displaying them for his own enjoyment. Many of these treasures never made it out of their original shipping crates and were stored in West Memphis, Arkansas.

"Richmond Auctions is honored to bring these two one-of-a-kind collections to market on September 15th and 16th. Both world-class collections contain rare, high-quality pieces and we are proud to facilitate the transfer to new owners who will cherish them," said Jordan Richmond, Owner and Founder of Richmond Auctions.

In preparation of the auction, detailed information and high-resolution images of the auction items are available for review on the official Richmond Auctions website [richmondauctions.com]. Prospective bidders and interested individuals can explore the collections and access additional auction details to make informed decisions ahead of the event.

This event will be open to both in-person attendees and online bidders, ensuring that collectors worldwide can participate and potentially acquire these rare pieces. Bidders are encouraged to register in advance on the Richmond Auctions website to streamline the bidding process.

About Richmond Auctions

The founder of Richmond Auctions, Jordan Richmond, has over 10 years of experience in the antique advertising business. Jordan's passion for automobilia, gas, soda, oil, and other collectibles are what drive Richmond Auctions. The goal of Richmond Auctions is to bring the highest quality pieces with full length descriptions and gradings performed by The Authentication Company. As a collector himself, Jordan Richmond ensures that he provides the highest quality audio and visual descriptions ever seen in the market.

Murray Benson | Smoak Public Relations

843.685.5852 | Murray@smoakpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Richmond Auctions