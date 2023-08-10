The biennial World Corrugated Awards Ceremony was successfully held in Shanghai!

SHANGHAI, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 11, 2023, the World Corrugated Awards (WCA) Ceremony, organized by RX (Reed Exhibitions), was successfully held at the Wyndham Hotel, Shanghai Hongqiao. Cheng, Michael, President of RX Greater China, Li Hua, president of the China Packaging Federation, Kishan, WPO Ambassador and CP Lau, representative of ACCA, and many other industry elites and leaders came to the scene.

Since the inception in 2019, the WCA has been successfully held for 2 times, aiming to select the most pioneering design, marketing, management, and social responsibility cases of the current year, and to recognize corrugated companies, teams and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of the global corrugated industry.

On 12 December 2022, the RX announced the return of WCA with brand new awards. And It's the first year RX co-organized WCA with ACCA. On the awarding ceremony, CP Lau, representative of ACCA went on stage and said ACCA always regarded WCA as the milestone grand event in bi-annual calendar to welcome and gather the global industry's key decision makers to celebrate. In the future, ACCA will continue to work with RX to make the WCA the "Oscars" of the corrugated industry.

The members of WCA 2023 jury included Peter van Ostaijen, Secretary General of CBA, Varna Sudasna, Chief Packaging Specialist of SCG Packaging, Hernán Braberman, Partner & Executive Design Director of Tridimage and other corrugated industry authorities. The international judging panel is the core team of the World Corrugated Awards, their professionalism and fairness in scoring the nominated cases and writing their comments determine the "internationality" and "authority" of the WCA.

For the WCA, 2023 was a year full of change. It experienced the worst period of the epidemic in China, making case collection more difficult than in previous years. During the entire competition that lasted a full seven months, with enthusiastic support from more than 100 carton companies from more than a dozen countries, WCA still got more than 150 exciting case studies collected, of which 60 outstanding cases were successfully shortlisted. After three stages of screening, online voting and scoring by a panel of judges, eight cases stood out.

Selection of case nominations for WCA 2023 (PRNewswire)

Innovation Awards

Innovative Design of the Year

Winner:VIRUS REN GUARD PACKAGING

Company:RENGO

Innovative Material of the Year

Winner:Ultra-thin honeycomb panels(3.5mm)

Company:Tongling Xingrui Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Innovative Application of the Year

Winner:OptimPak (two versions)

Company: Tri-Wall (Asia) Pte. Ltd.

Corporate Management Awards

Best Risk Management of the Year

Winner:Detection system to prevent fire in corrugated box plant ( at Cutter Blower)

Company:Thai Containers Group

Intelligent Production of the Year

Winner:Longlide new landmark for high-end intelligent manufacturing

Company:LD Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd

Business Transformation of the Year

Winner:Jifeng Packaging's Innovative Co-packing Business Model

Company:Pacific Millennium Packaging Group Corporation

Social Value Awards

People in the Industry of the Year

Winner: Longping, Xu

Most Influential Cardboard Mill of the Year

Winner: Sichuan Yibin Global Shenzhou Packaging Technology Co., Ltd.

The award ceremony invited Han Xueshan, vice president of the China Packaging Federation, Cheng, Michael, President of RX Greater China and CP Lau, representative of ACCA as the guest of honour to give awards to the winning enterprises and individuals. Each winning case got a prize of $1,000 USD ($1,500 for the Most Influential Cardboard Mill Award).

On the night of the event, the organisers prepared a sumptuous welcome dinner for all the guests. 300 elites from the corrugated industry from different countries and regions gathered and spent a night exclusive to the corrugated industry.

Next WCA will be launched in 2025, all companies and individuals related to corrugated are welcome to nominate cases. The organisers will also invite more authoritative industry experts to join the judging panel of the competition to jointly take on a highly influential industry event.

