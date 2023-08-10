Blue Star Families Launches New Virtual Cohort to Combat Military Suicide and Mental Health Crisis

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 17, 2023, Blue Star Families (BSF) is introducing a new cohort within its Blue Star Support Circles (BSSC) initiative as part of its Combat the Silence campaign, funded by the generous Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP) . Launched in February of 2023, this groundbreaking program represents a significant stride in confronting mental health stigma within the military community by addressing rising suicide rates through peer-based support and education. The initiative equips participants with vital resources and tools for early crisis detection, highlighting the critical role of family and friends in crisis support.

Courtesy of Blue Star Families. (PRNewswire)

Blue Star Families introduces a new cohort to confront mental health stigma in the military community.

The new BSSC cohort further advances the Combat the Silence campaign's proactive commitment to addressing military mental health. Through an immersive eight-week virtual course, participants gain access to essential resources aimed at detecting crises in their early stages. The program harnesses the power of peer-based connections and evidence-based training, while providing participants with lethal means safety kits designed for secure storage. Its impact resonates not only within military families but also throughout the broader community, underscoring its vital role in destigmatizing mental health in the military and beyond.

Recent data from Blue Star Families' 2022 Military Family Lifestyle Survey (MFLS) revealed that nearly a quarter of active-duty family respondents (23%) expressed a desire to receive mental health care but currently do not. Furthermore, 1 in 5 (20%) of active-duty family respondents reported instances of adult friends or family members experiencing suicidal thoughts, suicide attempts, or succumbing to suicide between 2021 and 2022.

The next cohort is set to begin on August 17, 2023. Those who are interested can sign up at bluestarfam.org/blue-star-support-circles/

Partnerships with TAPS , the American Red Cross , Spiritune , and PsychArmor further bolster the initiative. Each organization brings unique strengths: TAPS offers specialized bereavement support; the American Red Cross provides a broad network of assistance; Spiritune contributes an innovative app promoting mental well-being through music; and PsychArmor fortifies the program with its educational resources on mental health. United in purpose, the alliance enhances the program's capacity to effectively address the complex spectrum of mental health challenges within the military community.

In case of immediate crisis, support is available via text or call at 988 (press 1 for Veteran Crisis Line) or via chat at 988lifeline.org .

For further information about the Combat the Silence campaign or to sign up for an upcoming Blue Star Support Circles cohort, please visit: bluestarfam.org/blue-star-support-circles/

About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families is the nation's largest community-based organization supporting military-connected families. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities through innovative solutions. For more information, click here .

