Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Co-Dx receives grant awards from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; NIH RADx® Tech to develop tests on our new Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

Revenue of $0.2 million , down from $5.0 million during the prior year primarily due to the anticipated decline in global demand for the Logix Smart® COVID-19 tests

Operating expenses of $11.7 million increased by 42.1% from the prior year same period due to our pre-commercialization investments in our Co-Dx PCR Home platform*

Operating loss of $12.0 million compared to operating loss of $4.1 million a year ago

Net loss of $8.9 million , compared to net loss of $2.7 million in the prior year second quarter, representing EPS loss of $0.31 per fully diluted share, compared to EPS loss of $0.08 in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $9.6 million

Repurchased 0.4 million shares of common stock at an average price of $1.51 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $0.6 million

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $69.1 million as of June 30, 2023

2023 Recent Business Highlights:

NIH awarded the Company $1.2 million as part of the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx®) Tech program for completion of its upcoming upper respiratory panel on the Company's Co-Dx PCR Home testing platform

The company was awarded two grants by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the amounts of $1.33 million and $987K , to support the development of TB and HPV tests, respectively

Signed lease and began build-out of new manufacturing facility with capacity for up to 12 lines of production; first lines expected to be operational by end of 2023

Received results from a recent usability and analytical study conducted by PATH, which investigated the limit-of-detection and ease-of-use of the Company's Co-Dx PCR Home platform, running the platform's COVID-19 assay

Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics' Chief Executive Officer, said, "While sales of our COVID diagnostic kits declined as expected, we continue to strengthen our position as we seek to expand our advanced PCR technology reach beyond the four walls of the lab to the places of greatest unmet need. We remain on track for FDA submission of our new Co-Dx PCR Home platform and initial testing product by the end of this year."

"We remain steadfast in our strategy and continue to progress toward our mission of making affordable, high-quality real-time PCR diagnostics available to all," said Brian Brown, Co-Diagnostics' Chief Financial Officer. "We are making notable progress toward our goals and move into the second half of this year with strong momentum."

Conference Call and Webcast

Co-Diagnostics will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT today to discuss its financial results with analysts and institutional investors. The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast: ir.codiagnostics.com on the Events & Webcasts page

Conference Call: 844-481-2661 (domestic) or 412-317-0652 (international)

The call will be recorded and later made available on the Company's website: https://codiagnostics.com.

*The Co-Dx PCR Home platform is subject to FDA review and is not currently for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax (benefit) expense, net interest (income) expense, stock-based compensation, and one-time transaction related costs. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors relating to its results of operations. The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company believes that the use of adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management does not consider the non-GAAP measure in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of the non-GAAP financial measure is that it excludes significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents the non-GAAP financial measure together with GAAP results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. A reconciliation table of the net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA, is included at the end of this release. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the company's business.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding (i) completion of development and FDA submission for approval of the Co-Dx PCR Home platform by end of this year and (ii) 12 lines of production with first lines expected to be operational by end of 2023. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 16, 2023, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)









June 30, 2023



December 31, 2022

Assets











Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 13,830,846



$ 22,973,803

Marketable investment securities



55,307,146





58,289,066

Accounts receivable, net



1,097,393





3,453,723

Inventory, net



4,691,068





5,310,473

Income taxes receivable



1,439,451





1,870,419

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



981,996





761,187

Note receivable



37,500





75,000

Total current assets



77,385,400





92,733,671

Property and equipment, net



2,795,023





2,539,483

Deferred tax asset



2,012,181





-

Operating lease right-of-use asset



3,228,774





372,115

Intangible assets, net



26,555,000





26,768,333

Investment in joint venture



824,808





672,679

Total assets

$ 112,801,186



$ 123,086,281

Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 1,712,204



$ 952,296

Accrued expenses, current



1,628,765





934,447

Operating lease liability, current



772,515





297,209

Contingent consideration liabilities, current



744,172





1,689,471

Deferred revenue



257,999





-

Total current liabilities



5,115,655





3,873,423

Long-term liabilities















Income taxes payable



1,203,975





1,181,284

Deferred tax liability



-





2,417,987

Operating lease liability



2,458,072





50,708

Contingent consideration liabilities



591,107





1,042,885

Total long-term liabilities



4,253,154





4,692,864

Total liabilities



9,368,810





8,566,287

Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)















Stockholders' equity















Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



-





-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 35,348,350 shares issued and 30,788,871 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 34,754,265 shares issued and 30,872,607 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022



35,348





34,754

Treasury stock, at cost; 4,559,479 and 3,881,658 shares held as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



(15,249,796)





(14,211,866)

Additional paid-in capital



92,810,883





88,472,935

Accumulated other comprehensive income



579,127





293,140

Accumulated earnings



25,256,815





39,931,031

Total stockholders' equity



103,432,377





114,519,994

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 112,801,186



$ 123,086,281



CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023



2022



2023



2022

Revenue

$ 197,806



$ 5,023,226



$ 799,763



$ 27,722,270

Cost of revenue



459,095





915,432





961,336





4,197,383

Gross profit



(261,289)





4,107,794





(161,573)





23,524,887

Operating expenses































Sales and marketing



1,732,966





1,472,225





3,439,297





4,124,373

General and administrative



3,713,895





2,468,421





6,727,860





5,390,616

Research and development



5,981,043





3,889,844





10,995,103





7,661,171

Depreciation and amortization



305,246





424,342





621,256





671,606

Total operating expenses



11,733,150





8,254,832





21,783,516





17,847,766

Income (loss) from operations



(11,994,439)





(4,147,038)





(21,945,089)





5,677,121

Other income































Interest income



191,892





61,671





394,264





73,064

Realized gain on investments



411,190





-





829,272





-

(Loss) on disposition of assets



-





(48,740)





-





(142,161)

Gain on remeasurement of acquisition contingencies



359,405





812,822





1,397,077





4,192,712

Gain (loss) on equity method investment in joint venture



(125,193)





(106,525)





152,129





(127,864)

Total other income



837,294





719,228





2,772,742





3,995,751

Income (loss) before income taxes



(11,157,145)





(3,427,810)





(19,172,347)





9,672,872

Income tax provision (benefit)



(2,238,320)





(741,507)





(4,498,131)





644,580

Net income (loss)

$ (8,918,825)



$ (2,686,303)



$ (14,674,216)



$ 9,028,292

Other comprehensive income (loss)































Change in net unrealized gains on marketable securities, net of tax

$ 107,366



$ -



$ 285,987



$ -

Total other comprehensive income

$ 107,366



$ -



$ 285,987



$ -

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (8,811,459)



$ (2,686,303)



$ (14,388,229)



$ 9,028,292



































Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ (0.31)



$ (0.08)



$ (0.50)



$ 0.28

Diluted

$ (0.31)



$ (0.08)



$ (0.50)



$ 0.27

Weighted average shares outstanding:































Basic



29,088,159





32,472,251





29,284,175





32,509,664

Diluted



29,088,159





32,472,251





29,284,175





33,253,612



CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)





Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA:



























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





2023

2022



2023



2022

Net income (loss)

$ (8,918,825)



$ (2,686,303)



$ (14,674,216)



$ 9,028,292

Interest income



(191,892)





(61,671)





(394,264)





(73,064)

Realized gain on investments



(411,190)





-





(829,272)





-

Depreciation and amortization



305,246





424,342





621,256





671,606

Transaction costs



310





47,943





310





126,171

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(359,405)





(812,822)





(1,397,077)





(4,192,712)

Stock-based compensation expense



2,169,800





1,533,286





4,338,542





2,908,381

Income tax provision



(2,238,320)





(741,507)





(4,498,131)





644,580

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (9,644,276)



$ (2,296,732)



$ (16,832,852)



$ 9,113,254



