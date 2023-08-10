WiMi is Working on the AIGC-based Multi-modal Intelligent Interaction System

BEIJING, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that WiMi is working on multi-modal intelligent interaction system based on AIGC, which is a human-computer interaction system based on AI technology, which can support a variety of input and output modes, such as speech, image, text, etc., and can automatically recognize and parse the user's input information to achieve natural and intelligent human-computer interaction. This interaction system usually consists of a variety of technologies, including speech recognition, image recognition, natural language processing, dialogue management, etc., as well as related front-end and back-end technologies.

In the interactive system, speech recognition technology is used to convert the user's voice signal into text; image recognition technology is used to recognize information such as objects, scenes, or text in images; natural language processing technology is responsible for parsing and understanding the user's input text and providing corresponding answers or actions based on the semantics and intent; and dialogue management technology is used to manage the dialogue flow and contextual information in order to provide better personalized services. At the same time, it can quickly search and analyze information in massive data, and can support large-scale user requests and data processing through cloud computing and other technologies to provide efficient decision support and intelligent services.

The framework of the system includes a number of components such as data, model, service, user interface and management part, which are interconnected with each other and together constitute a complete and efficient human-computer interaction system.

Data module: this is mainly responsible for collecting and processing multi-modal data, including collecting data from various sources and performing operations such as filtering, reducing duplication, and classifying to support subsequent model training and applications.

Model module: it includes a variety of algorithms and models such as natural language processing, machine learning and deep learning for parsing and answering user's questions. These algorithms and models are constantly iterated and optimized according to the changes in data to improve accuracy and adaptability.

Service module: it is mainly responsible for transforming algorithms and models into services that can be mobilized, utilizing cloud computing technology and other ways to achieve distributed deployment, and providing high availability and high concurrency service capabilities.

User interface module: this is the interface for users to directly interact with the system, including web page, mobile, voice assistant and other forms, through which users can ask questions to the system, get information, control devices, etc.

Management module: this is responsible for the configuration, monitoring, scheduling, and management of the platform, including system parameter settings, logging, anomaly warning, performance statistics, privacy protection, etc., in order to guarantee the stability and reliability of the system.

WiMi utilizes multi-modal technology to improve the accuracy of machine perception and cognition of human intent, while constructing a virtual space and connecting it to the real world, and then engaging in immediate, multi-sensory interaction to achieve interaction.

AIGC is expected to become a new engine for digital content innovation and development, and inject new momentum into the development of the digital economy. On the one hand, AIGC is able to undertake basic mechanical labour such as information mining, material calling, reproduction editing and so on with a manufacturing capacity and knowledge level better than that of human beings, so as to meet massive personalized demands with low marginal cost and high efficiency from the technical level; at the same time, it is able to innovate the process and paradigm of content production and provide possibilities for more imaginative contents and more diversified dissemination modes, and promote the development of content production in the direction of more creativity. At the same time, AIGC can innovate the process and paradigm of content production, providing possibilities for more imaginative content and more diversified dissemination methods, and promoting the development of content production in the direction of creativity. On the other hand, AIGC can support the multi-dimensional interaction, integration and penetration between content and other fields, thus creating new business forms and new modes, offering new growth points for economic development, and providing new impetus for the development of thousands of industries.

Multi-modal intelligent interaction based on AIGC has become an important part of digital transformation in various fields, and it can be applied in various industries and fields, such as smart city building, smart homes, finance, medical and health care, etc. Due to its features of multi-modal support and intelligence, it has a wide range of application prospects in various fields, and the market scale is expanding, and in the future, it will be faced with a wider range of market demands and In the future, it will face a wider range of market demand and application scenarios, and has huge development potential and market prospects. With the continuous release and support of national policies, the smart human-computer interaction market based on AIGC will be better promoted and developed, and WiMi will grasp the trend, seize the opportunity, and continue to explore new application scenarios in order to provide customers with more efficient, safe and intelligent services.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

