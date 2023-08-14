Cloudbyz Unveils ClinicalWave.ai: Pioneering AI/ML Innovations in the Life Sciences Industry

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudbyz, a trailblazing provider of digital clinical research solutions, is excited to announce the launch of ClinicalWave.ai, a cutting-edge AI and ML platform designed to revolutionize clinical document management for life sciences organizations. ClinicalWave.ai empowers the industry with an array of advanced features that enhance efficiency, compliance, and patient privacy.

Unveiling a New Era of Innovation: ClinicalWave.ai offers a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products that address critical challenges in clinical document management. The platform's flagship products include clinRedact.ai, clinExtract.ai, and clinDICOM.ai, each catering to distinct needs while sharing a common goal of streamlining processes and elevating the quality of patient care.

Key Features and Benefits:

Elevated Data Privacy: AI-powered redaction identifies and removes sensitive info in clinical docs. Customizable rules ensure compliance and seamless integration into workflows.

Precision Data Extraction: Advanced NLP gathers specific patient details from diverse clinical docs. Speeds decisions, reduces errors and fosters collaboration.

Secured DICOM data: Customizable redaction rules based on DICOM attributes ensures contextual analysis which optimizes privacy. Integrates with popular cloud storage systems.

Integration & Analytics: Seamless integration with CTMS, eTMF, EDC, and Safety & PV via APIs. Access critical metrics through reports and dashboards. Streamline trial effectiveness.

Optimized Trials with Cloudbyz Ecosystem: Supercharge trials by combining ClinicalWave.ai and Cloudbyz ecosystem. Embrace AI for accelerated, compliant, patient-centric trials.

Cloudbyz ClinicalWave.ai harnesses the power of AI and ML to analyze intricate data patterns, extract meaningful insights, and facilitate data-driven decision-making throughout the clinical research lifecycle. Intuitive dashboards and predictive models empower healthcare professionals, researchers, and organizations to fully unlock their data's potential.

For more details about Cloudbyz ClinicalWave.ai and its potential to reshape healthcare and clinical research endeavors, please visit our official product page: Cloudbyz ClinicalWave.ai.

For press inquiries, product demonstrations, and additional information, please reach out to our dedicated team at info@cloudbyz.com.

About Cloudbyz: Cloudbyz is a leading provider of unified clinical trial management solutions for the life sciences, healthcare, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries. Committed to innovation, Cloudbyz empowers businesses to streamline operations, enhance collaboration, and leverage data for growth. Cloudbyz is dedicated to a sustainable future, operating as a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions company. For more information, visit www.cloudbyz.com.

Press Contact:

Pooja Sood

Manager, Marketing

Cloudbyz Inc.

Phone: +1 (855)-261-6918

Email: marketing.team@cloudbyz.com

