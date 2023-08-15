Brace Yourself for Scary Tails: PetSmart's Howl-O-Ween Shop Comes to Life in Stores and Online

PetSmart's new Halloween offerings feature costumes, treats, toys and décor at eerie-sistable prices for pets of multiple species, shapes and sizes

PHOENIX, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet parents beware: the most thrilling and chilling pet-cessories of the season are here as PetSmart introduces its Scary Tails Halloween shop featuring new and classic products for the most spooktacular time of the year. Treats, toys, décor and costumes for cats, dogs, guinea pigs, reptiles, fish and more are now available in stores nationwide and online, ensuring a scary good time for pets this Halloween.

PetSmart celebrates the season with its Scary Tails Halloween shop (PRNewswire)

"Nothing says Halloween better than PetSmart's Thrills & Chills collection where pet parents can choose their favorite spooky or spunky look for their pets," said Kristin Shane, senior vice president and chief merchandising officer at PetSmart. "This year, we have an even greater assortment of Halloween products at an incredible value, so pet parents and pets alike will be able to share in the spirit of the season and make this the best Halloween yet."

A variety of seasonal products are available within PetSmart's new Halloween collection, including:

Classic Costumes for Cats and Dogs Under $20

The go-to costumes of the season are priced for all to enjoy under $20. From the always-favorite pumpkin, to spiders, devils, hot dogs, cowboys and lions (oh my!), there's no shortage of adorable, hilarious or bone-chilling options for pet parents and their pets.

Treats, Toys and Collars for Under $10

No tricks, just treats this year with the right prices to match. Pets can enjoy jack-o'-lantern rawhide alternatives, candy-adorned bandanas, frightfully fun teaser toys and batty collars, making certain no pet is left out of this year's Halloween celebration.

Haunts for All Habitats

Smaller pets can get in on the fun too, with fa-boo-lous costumes like a scorpion for bearded dragons or a pumpkin spice latte for guinea pigs. Pet parents can spread the spookiness to their habitats with Halloween-themed bedding, aquarium ornaments and terrarium hides.

For more information on PetSmart's Halloween collection, including ways to shop, visit PetSmart.com/Halloween.

PetSmart (PRNewsfoto/PetSmart) (PRNewswire)

