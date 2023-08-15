Mirror Digital Ranked 1001 on Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Company List 2023

For the first time, the leading multicultural media and creator network Mirror Digital appears on the Inc. 5000 List.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed that Mirror Digital is ranked number 1001 on its annual Inc. 5000 list. This list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Mirror Digital is a leading digital media network for Latinx, Black, Asian American & Pacific Islander, and LGBTQIA+ audiences & creators. We connect brands with culture, commerce, and community.

"After 10+ years in business, it is an honor to receive this amazing recognition from Inc. Magazine. Our team is proud to be recognized as a pioneer in the digital media industry as we continue to amplify & support diverse and multicultural voices," said Sheila Marmon, Mirror Digital Founder/CEO.

Mirror Digital continues to grow its product lines and diverse team of experts. For more information about partnering with Mirror Digital for advertising placements, creator content, or career opportunities, please visit mirrordigital.com.

About Mirror Digital

Mirror Digital is a leading Black-owned digital media network for Latinx, Black, AAPI, and LGBTQIA+ audience segments & creators. Founded by Sheila Marmon in 2012, we are a next-generation digital media ecosystem of human-centered experts, cultural tastemakers, and marketing mavericks. We bridge the world's most recognized brands with a strong 1,000+ publisher & creator network, inclusive of diverse communities—designed to inspire action and deliver results.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multi-platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. The prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

