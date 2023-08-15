Overhaul Makes the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies For the 2nd Time With 3-Year Revenue Growth Surpassing 300%

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Overhaul , a software-based supply chain visibility, risk, compliance, and insurance solution for the world's leading brands, has once again made the distinguished Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. With a three-year revenue increase of more than 300%, in 2023 Overhaul ranked No. 1896 overall, No. 186 in Texas, No. 58 in Austin and as the 81st fastest-growing company in logistics & transportation. This is Overhaul's second consecutive year in which the company has made the coveted Inc. 5000 list.

(PRNewsfoto/Overhaul) (PRNewswire)

"Securing a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year running is both exhilarating and humbling," shared Barry Conlon, CEO and Founder of Overhaul. "Such sustained recognition underscores the persistent excellence and innovation that every member of our Overhaul family brings to the table. While our technology transforms supply chains, it's the spirit and drive of our people that are the real catalysts behind our achievements. As we celebrate this honor, we are also reminded of the journey ahead, filled with endless possibilities to redefine the frontiers of supply chain and logistics."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found here . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 and with offices around the world, Overhaul is the only device-agnostic supply chain visibility and risk management software company. As the global leader in in-transit supply chain risk management, Overhaul transforms real-time visibility into risk management, compliance, and insurance solutions for its partners. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Overhaul is a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com , and follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Overhaul