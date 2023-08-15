Sarnova Unveils Strategic Leadership Transitions to Drive Expansion and Growth

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarnova, a leading specialty distributor of healthcare products and services, announced recent leadership changes that will help drive accelerated growth and expansion across all of Sarnova's family of companies. The leadership transitions include:

President, Acute Care

Aric Vacchiano has been named President, Acute Care, and is coming to Sarnova from Vyaire Medical. He will be responsible for the P&L, business strategies and commercial execution of Sarnova's Acute Care business, Tri-Anim Health Services. Aric will also be a member of Sarnova's Senior Leadership Team (SLT), helping to build upon the company's success to-date, while propelling the company to new heights. Aric was most recently Chief Commercial Officer at Vyaire and was responsible for the commercial strategies and customer-facing teams of sales, marketing and clinical education. Aric is replacing Tom Metcalf as President, due to Tom's recent retirement announcement. For over 12 years, Tom has steered Tri-anim to a growth rate twice that of the market, solidifying the company as a leader in the sales of essential respiratory care, anesthesia, critical care and neonatal care supplies and equipment to medical institutions nationwide.

Chief Marketing Officer, Sarnova

Corey Case has been promoted from Senior Vice President of Marketing to Chief Marketing Officer at Sarnova. In his new role, Corey will be managing all marketing departmental leaders across all Sarnova businesses, including the Acute, Cardio Partners, Curaplex®, and Emergency Preparedness Product/Category Management teams, as well as the Clinical Training, New Business Development, New Product Development, Marketing Communications, Digital Marketing and Pricing/Bids teams. Corey will retain his seat on Sarnova's Senior Leadership Team (SLT).

Associate Vice President, Health Systems, Acute Care

Paul Guzek is joining Tri-anim from Abbott, as Area Vice President, Health Systems. In this role, he will be responsible for negotiating, developing and implementing strategic relationships with Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs) and Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) on a regional and national level to further drive sales of medical products and services to customers. Prior to joining Sarnova, Paul was the U.S. IDN Enterprise Team Managing Director at Abbott. Paul is replacing Doug Bergh , the head of Tri-anim's Health Systems group, due to Doug's recent retirement announcement. For the last nine years, Doug developed and implemented strategic relationships with IDNs and GPOs for Tri-anim.

"The incredibly successful legacies that both Tom Metcalf and Doug Bergh fostered at Sarnova will be built upon with investments in new talented and experienced leadership," said Brian LaDuke, Sarnova CEO. "By investing in people, products, technology and tools, we reinforce our commitment and capabilities to be the best company in health and safety sales, service and distribution while profoundly enhancing our value to vendor partners, customers, and all those who save and improve patients' lives," he added.

About Sarnova

Sarnova is a leader in health and safety sales, service and distribution in the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets. The company is made up of three divisions and six business units: Emergency Preparedness (Bound Tree Medical and Emergency Medical Products), Cardiac Response (Cardio Partners), Acute (Tri-anim Health Services), and Digitech. Sarnova is a company of Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB, which makes significant investments in best-in-class companies with strong market positions, brands and corporate cultures. For more information, visit www.sarnova.com.

About Patricia Industries

Patricia Industries is a long-term owner that invests in companies and works to develop each company to its full potential. Patricia Industries is a part of the industrial holding company Investor AB, whose main owner is the Wallenberg Foundations. For more information, visit www.patriciaindustries.com

