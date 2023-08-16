Sauer Compressors USA Celebrates 25 Years of Success and Innovation

STEVENSVILLE, Md., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sauer Compressors USA, an affiliate of J.P. Sauer & Sohn GmbH, is proud to announce the celebration of its 25th anniversary. Since its inception in August 1998, Sauer Compressors USA has been committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, and this milestone marks a momentous journey of growth and success. The Sauer USA headquarters, located in Stevensville, MD, is the largest and fastest growing subsidiary and production location within the Sauer Group.

Sauer Compressors USA specializes in manufacturing medium and high-pressure air and gas compressors for naval, commercial maritime, offshore, research & development, and demanding industrial applications. (PRNewswire)

Over the last 25 years, Sauer USA has grown into an international network throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico maintaining a fully staffed sales, engineering, production, controls, service, and rental teams ready and able to provide the best possible compressor package solutions.

After the most recent expansion in 2023, Sauer USA has added 42,000 square feet to their facility, including doubling capacity on the production floor, a new training center, a pressure testing lab, expansion of the controls division, dedicated rentals space, and a 40% increase in warehouse storage.

"It fills us with great joy and gratitude to mark a quarter of a century of excellence and growth," said Don Eaton, President and CEO. "This anniversary signifies not only the years of hard work and determination but also the immense potential that lies ahead as we continue to revolutionize the compressed air and gas markets."

Since its beginning, Sauer USA has been committed to fostering a culture of innovation and adaptability. By embracing emerging technologies and staying abreast of industry trends, the company has consistently delivered compressor solutions that provide the highest standards of quality and dependability. Looking ahead, Sauer USA aims to enhance its offerings further, explore new market opportunities, and continue delivering exceptional value to its customers.

In celebration of this significant milestone, Sauer Compressors USA has planned an intimate gathering of employees and families to acknowledge their invaluable contributions to the company's growth.

About Sauer Compressors USA:

Sauer Compressors USA Inc. specializes in manufacturing medium and high-pressure air and gas compressors for naval, commercial maritime, offshore, research & development, and demanding industrial applications. In addition to air, Sauer Compressors are saturated in the CNG, N2, He, H, CO2, and inert gas markets. Sauer USA, located in Stevensville, MD, is an affiliate of J.P. Sauer & Sohn, headquartered in Kiel, Germany. Rated for continuous duty, all compressors have been field tested in the most demanding applications and extensively refined to provide true 24/7 reliability supported by the Sauer Lifetime Warranty. With a reputation for reliability and life cycle product support, Sauer Compressors is the global leader in the medium and high-pressure compressor markets.

