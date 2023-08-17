Pavion Acquires RFI Enterprises, Inc.

Acquisition Expands Pavion's Fire & Security Systems Integration Leadership

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavion (formerly Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. "CTSI"), a leading provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications, has acquired RFI Enterprises, Inc. ("RFI"). The acquisition accelerates Pavion's expansion in the western region of the U.S. and fortifies its position as a Fire, Security and Critical Communications market leader. RFI is the nineteenth acquisition for Pavion since partnering with Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point") in June 2020.

RFI was founded in 1979 by Larry Reece and is headquartered in San Jose, California. In 2011, Dee Ann Harn assumed the CEO position and continued to grow RFI on the founders' values of integrity, honesty, and hard work. Today, RFI operates from offices in California, Nevada and Washington delivering design, installation and maintenance of integrated security and life safety solutions to healthcare, technology, and higher education customers.

"RFI is extremely well known and respected for setting the standard in the western region for many years," said Pavion CEO Joe Oliveri. "This is a very important development for Pavion and our industry at large. They add so much to our capabilities, and we could not be more excited to add RFI employees and customers to the Pavion family. Pavion customers can now leverage the deep capabilities of RFI across their Fire and Security platforms."

"At RFI, our people make the difference. We see the same culture and customer focus in Pavion DNA," stated Dee Ann Harn, RFI CEO. "We look forward to starting our 45th chapter with a new identity, enhancing our capabilities to deliver service across the US and 22 countries, ensuring we sustain service excellence for our customers and continued opportunities for our employees, while respecting the RFI legacy built by the Reece family."

"Combining the RFI team with our recently announced Reece Complete Security Solutions acquisition and the Pavion resources already supporting the Western region, makes Pavion the clear choice for enterprise customers seeking security, life safety, and integration solutions and services," noted Jim Muncey, Pavion Security Business Unit President. "We are very excited to welcome RFI employees to Pavion and look forward to Connecting and Protecting our customers in the region."

Pavion customers with locations on the west coast can now rely on a best-in-class Pavion Experience, while RFI customers can now leverage the additional resources and capabilities of Pavion across the world to include fire alarm, life safety, security, and critical communications solutions.

Pavion connects and protects by providing fire, security, and communication integration solutions to customers in 55+ U.S. locations and 22 countries. The company brings industry-leading experience to clients in the enterprise, healthcare, education, government, data center, and retail industries. Its mission is to bring clarity and transformation to safety, security and communication through integral technology and radical service. Learn more at www.pavion.com.

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $6 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top-caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle-market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022. Additional information on Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

RFI Enterprises, Inc. enables customers to protect people, assets, physical and intellectual property with security and life safety solutions and services. Since 1979 we've set the standard for multi- systems integration and services solving the most complex security, fire and life safety challenges for healthcare, higher education, technology and large enterprise customers. Learn more at www.rfi.com.

