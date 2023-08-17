PRophet Wins 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards For "Best Media Outreach Platform"

Stagwell (STGW) Platform Honored at Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizing Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) Marketing Cloud's PRophet , the first and only generative and predictive AI SaaS platform built by and for PR professionals, today announced that it is the recipient of the "Best Media Outreach Platform" award in the 6th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

PRophet eliminates guesswork, using a dataset and technology to guide PR pros toward achieving coverage.

PRophet is a generative and predictive AI SaaS platform serving the PR community. It analyzes a reporters' past coverage to predict future level of interest in a specific pitch topic or angle.

Earlier this year, PRophet released the industry's first generative AI (GAI) writing tool, Taylor, fully integrated into the PRophet platform. Built on top of OpenAI, Taylor enables brands and agencies to create compelling content and provides insights into which types of content are most effective. Once users provide a small prompt or press release content, Taylor can produce personalized pitches, social posts and executive biographies in seconds. Taylor can also rewrite releases or pieces a multitude of times over. This can be used for blog posts, articles, social media content and more.

Taylor also offers the choice of tone for generated content, and once PRophet's predictive AI analyzes the text and compiles a list of reporters for outreach, Taylor then personalizes pitches for any reporter users select.

Additionally, "Powered by PRophet" is the first industry platform that offers a white labeling option for agency clients. Customers can customize the PRophet platform to their specifications and go to market.

"PRophet was created by what we saw as a lack of data-driven earned media 'intelligence' tools available to PR professionals. By using AI we can bring science to the art of communications and make PR people more performance oriented," said Aaron Kwittken, founder and CEO of PRophet. "Communications engineers© are the next era of modern communicators that embrace technology to be more performative, predictive and productive. Thank you to MarTech Breakthrough for this honor. We won't rest on our laurels, we keep innovating and improving the user experience while also expanding our data lakes and models."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 19 different countries throughout the world.

"With technology that has lagged for decades, the PR industry is undergoing a rapid digital transformation. PRophet eliminates guesswork, using a dataset and technology to guide PR pros toward achieving coverage of an announcement and in developing a positive, lasting relationship with the journalist by delivering more relevant content," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "The powerful capabilities of PRophet's predictive and generative AI capabilities make it our choice for 'Best Media Outreach Platform.' Leveraging natural language processing and machine learning, brands, agencies, and freelancers can more effectively target and successfully pitch to journalists around."

About PRophet

PRophet is the first-ever generative and predictive AI SaaS platform designed by and for the PR community. The platform uses AI to help modern PR professionals become more performative, productive and predictive by generating, analyzing and testing content that predicts earned media interest and sentiment. PRophet was founded in 2020 by PR and marketing industry thought leader and entrepreneur Aaron Kwittken and is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of SaaS solutions that powers research, communications, and media activation for in-house marketers. To learn more, visit prprophet.ai .

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

