VINFAST VF 9 HAS EPA-RATED BATTERY RANGES OF 330/291 MILES (ECO/PLUS TRIM)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast announced that the VF 9 has a certificated EPA range of 330 miles for the Eco trim and 291 miles for the Plus trim when fully charged. The certified ranges outperform VinFast's initial estimates, affirming its efforts to improve product quality and provide the best experience to its customers.

The VF 9 is a full-size, seven-passenger, all-electric SUV, with an MSRP of $83,000 USD and $91,000 USD for the Eco and Plus models respectively.

The VF 9 sports a modern exterior design by Pininfarina that optimizes aerodynamics and combines with a meticulous and sophisticated interior integrated with advanced technologies to enable comfort for every passenger. The electric motor has a maximum output of up to 300kW (402 horsepower) and a maximum torque of 620Nm, providing a powerful and exciting driving experience.

The VF 9 comes equipped with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and includes level 2 features, as well as a suite of intelligent utility and entertainment applications (Smart Services) that are continuously updated.

The VF 9 has been delivered to customers in the Vietnamese market and is available for reservations globally. It is expected to be delivered to customers in North America in Q4, 2023.

Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Global CEO of VinFast said: "VinFast always strives to bring high quality products, reasonable prices and outstanding aftersales services to our consumers globally. The VF'9's 330-mile battery range is among the best on the market, confirming our efforts and dedication to produce competitive vehicles. VinFast expects to export this model to the North American market this year, joining the VF 8 model."

The VF 9 also has a competitive warranty of 10 years/125,000 miles for the vehicle and 10 years unlimited mileage for the battery, with mobile repair and rescue services during the warranty period.

* MSRP subject to change at VinFast's discretion.

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a globally scalable state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us/.

VinFast Safe Harbor Disclosure

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and include VinFast's expectations. Forward-looking statements typically can be identified by the use of words such as "will," "expect," "believe," and similar terms. While these forward-looking statements represent VinFast's current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, hazards customary in the automotive industry, competition in certain markets, the volatility of battery prices, failure of customers to perform under contracts, changes in government regulation of markets and of environmental emissions, and our ability to achieve the expected benefits and timing of our electric vehicle projects. VinFast undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The foregoing review of factors that could cause VinFast's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this news release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect VinFast's future results.

