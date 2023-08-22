NEW HAMPTON, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtCreativity, is excited to announce the appointment of Jamie Emmick as the new Vice President of Retail Sales. With a proven track record of success and deep passion for the toy industry, Jamie brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this pivotal role.

ArtCreativity Welcomes Jamie Emmick as New Vice President of Retail Sales Ahead of NYC Toy Fair

With over 10 years of experience in the toy industry, Jamie has consistently showcased innovation and leadership. Her commitment to empowering women in the industry and her passion as a Genius of Play Ambassador align perfectly with ArtCreativity's mission to pioneer kids' play.

"We are honored to welcome Jamie to the ArtCreativity family," said Shimon Ekstein, CEO. "Her appointment comes at a crucial time as we prepare for our first exposition at NYTF and her expertise is a perfect match for our commitment to delivering exceptional toys that inspire imagination."

In her new position, Jamie will lead the retail sales team, spearheading initiatives to drive brand visibility, expand market reach, and further strengthen the company's position as a prominent player in the industry. With a focus on innovation, creativity and customer engagement, Jamie is poised to make a significant impact on ArtCreativity's growth trajectory.

"After seven years of delivering toys exclusively as a Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) online, ArtCreativity is thrilled to make our debut at the NYTF," added Ekstein. "This exciting moment marks a new chapter in our journey as we showcase our innovative and engaging products to a wider audience.

"I am thrilled to be joining the ArtCreativity team, especially for the return of Toy Fair," said Jamie Emmick,". I look forward to contributing to ArtCreativity's growth and mission to expand children's play. I am committed to working collaboratively with the team to achieve new milestones and elevate our sales and visibility in the industry."

About ArtCreativity:

ArtCreativity is a trailblazer in the toy industry and the DTC distribution, known for its commitment to fostering creativity and imagination in children of all ages. ArtCreativity is ready to launch their retail sales department with an extensive range of innovation and captivating toys. ArtCreativity continues to grow while inspiring young minds around the world.

