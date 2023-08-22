Fresh Flavor: Egglife Foods Launches New Garden Salsa Egg White Wraps

Egglife brings a zesty mix of fresh-picked flavors to ALDI stores nationwide and online, hosts playful summer garden fails giveaway to celebrate product release

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Egglife Foods, Inc., a Chicago-based innovator harnessing the power of eggs to disrupt the food industry with simple, delicious and nutritious egglife® egg white wraps, is launching its new garden salsa flavor nationally in ALDI stores and on egglifefoods.com. After testing the new flavor in select ALDI stores at the beginning of 2023 and receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback, egglife garden salsa wraps are available immediately and exclusively at ALDI nationwide.*

With the national launch of egglife garden salsa wraps, Egglife is hosting a Garden Fail Giveaway on social media.

"As a leader in flavor innovation, we are committed to delivering new and interesting wrap flavors that we know egglife fans will love," said Andrea Schwenk, Chief Marketing Officer at Egglife Foods. "We are thrilled to partner with ALDI to bring our first ever retailer-exclusive flavor variety to market. ALDI shoppers are always on the lookout for new discoveries, and we can't wait for garden salsa to be a fan favorite as summer concludes and shoppers seek more ways to enjoy fresh flavors."

Egglife's new garden salsa wraps are a zesty mix of just-picked vegetable flavors including peppers, onion, garlic and spices. This new wrap brings the fresh taste of the garden to any meal of the day, including protein-packed breakfast quesadillas, low-carb turkey pinwheels for lunch and keto-friendly air-fryer taquitos perfect for dinner. Other egglife wrap flavors include original, everything bagel, southwest, italian and sweet cinnamon. All egglife egg white wraps are packed with protein (more than five grams), low-carb (less than one gram) and have 35 calories or less. With this nutrition profile and clean, simple ingredients, egglife wraps fit a variety of dietary need states, including gluten-free, vegetarian, diabetic, keto and Whole30® lifestyles.

Since egglife egg white wraps launched in 2019, Egglife Foods has experienced significant growth and expansion into a wide range of retailers nationwide. Turning the better-for-you food market on its head, Egglife has quickly established itself as a popular choice among health-conscious and specialty diet consumers looking for clean protein sources, low-carb alternatives and grain-free options. Egglife believes consumers should not have to compromise between taste and nutrition, and is honored to support ALDI's commitment to providing a unique shopping experience where customers never have to compromise – delivering great quality food at great prices.

Garden Fail Giveaway

With the national launch of the new egglife garden salsa wraps leading into National Fruits and Veggies Month, Egglife is asking the public to join in on the fun.

"By late summer, many home gardens have succumbed to the elements and gardeners officially give up on the fruits of their labor for the season," said Schwenk. "We wanted to have some fun with that, and while your home garden may no longer be thriving, Egglife has you covered with fresh-picked garden flavors in our new egglife garden salsa wraps."

Garden Fail Giveaway: Beginning August 23, 2023 through August 31, 2023, the first 50 people to direct message (DM) @egglifefoods on Instagram with a picture of their failed garden – dried up roots, droopy leaves and all – will receive a $50 ALDI gift card to stock up on egglife garden salsa wraps and all the fresh ingredients needed to make the perfect wrap.**

More information and recipes using egglife garden salsa egg white wraps are available at egglifefoods.com. Consumers can find egglife chillin' near the cheese at their local ALDI store or order online for shipping to their homes.

About Egglife Foods, Inc.

As a leader in modern nutrition, Egglife Foods is reimagining the future of food by harnessing the power of eggs to transform traditionally flour-based foods. The company, currently poised to be the next big category disruptor in the CPG industry, was created in 2017, motivated by a desire to champion better wellness without sacrificing taste. egglife® egg white wraps, the company's debut product, are made using patented technology that converts liquid egg to solid matter, resulting in a protein-packed tortilla-style wrap free of sugar, fat, and grains. Unlike the competition, egglife is the only wrap to deliver a trifecta of what consumers are looking for in a wrap; taste, versatility and nutrition. egglife egg white wraps are The Perfect Wrap® for consumers looking for a versatile, low-carb, protein-packed option. The wraps are available in six flavors – original, garden salsa, everything bagel, southwest, italian and sweet cinnamon. The company's products are available in over 11,500 other retail locations throughout the United States, including major grocery chains, as well as online at egglifefoods.com. All egglife wraps are cleverly crafted at their very own manufacturing facility in Wolcott, Indiana. More information is available at egglifefoods.com.

*Excluding ALDI locations in California and Texas

**The Garden Fail Giveaway ends August 31, 2023 or until all 50 gift cards have been claimed. Winners will be notified by @egglifefoods via DM. US residents only, 18+. This giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with Instagram, Facebook or ALDI.

Whole30® is a registered trademark of Thirty & Co, LLC

