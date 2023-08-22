TURBINE MAKES HISTORY AS FIRST COLUMBUS, GA COMPANY INDUCTED INTO ATDC

COLUMBUS, Ga., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Turbine, a front-runner in inventory management and supply chain automation, proudly announced its acceptance into the Advanced Technology Development Center's (ATDC) esteemed Accelerate startup portfolio.

Turbine's inclusion in ATDC marks a significant stride for them and accentuates Columbus's growing startup ecosystem.

Under the auspices of Georgia Tech's Enterprise Innovation Institute, ATDC stands as Georgia's premier technology startup incubator, committed to aiding entrepreneurs in learning, launching, scaling, and achieving unparalleled success in their technological ventures.

Emilie Schario, who founded Turbine in 2022, envisioned it as the streamlined ERP solution for firms handling physical inventories. Today, Turbine aids multi-channel businesses by optimizing their procurement, inventory, supply chain operations, and accounting processes.

"Joining ATDC is both an honor and a pivotal milestone for Turbine. This partnership not only validates the hard work and innovation our team pours into our solutions daily but also presents boundless opportunities for growth, collaboration, and further innovation. We're excited to tap into the wealth of resources ATDC offers, propelling Turbine to new heights while concurrently contributing to the rich tapestry of Georgia's tech ecosystem," said CEO and Founder Schario.

ATDC Accelerate, known for its robust, metrics-focused and milestone-centric program, is tailored for startups brandishing transformative technologies or groundbreaking life sciences products poised for scaling. Companies under this program benefit from bespoke access to experienced coaches, essential capital, potential customers, and a wealth of Georgia Tech resources, including intellectual property and talent.

Alex Rhodeen, the Supply Chain catalyst at ATDC, remarks, "Turbine exemplifies the innovation and potential of Georgia startups. Assisting them in scaling after their foundational phase is a thrilling endeavor. Their solution's applicability to numerous businesses explains their impressive traction."

Being the pioneer from Columbus to join ATDC, Turbine's inclusion not only marks a significant stride for them but also accentuates Columbus's burgeoning startup ecosystem. Ben MacMinn, Executive Director of Startup Columbus, enthused, "Turbine's induction into ATDC is a clear testament to the caliber of innovation and talent we foster in Columbus. Their entry not just elevates their profile but also accentuates the dynamism of the startup environment we're cultivating here. We stand firmly behind Turbine and eagerly anticipate further shared successes."

Turbine is the lightweight ERP for companies that manage physical inventories. Turbine helps multi-channel businesses with their procurement, inventory, supply chain/operations, and accounting workflows. To learn more, visit helloturbine.com .

The Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), a program of the Georgia Institute of Technology, is the state of Georgia's technology startup incubator. Founded in 1980 by the Georgia General Assembly which funds it each year, ATDC's mission is to work with entrepreneurs in Georgia to help them learn, launch, scale, and succeed in the creation of viable, disruptive technology companies. Since its founding, ATDC has grown to become the longest running and one of the most successful university-affiliated incubators in the United States, with its graduate startup companies raising $3 billion in investment financing and generating more than $12 billion in revenue in the state of Georgia. To learn more, visit atdc.org .

