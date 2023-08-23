A-Listers Embrace Summer Vibes Donned in Classy Outfits from LILYSILK's Latest Collections

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, has been a top fashion choice for A-list celebrities this summer. Several high-profile celebrities have been spotted looking to embrace the summer vibes while donned in classy outfits from LILYSILK's latest collections, capturing the season's essence with elegance.

In July, actress Emma Roberts shared a photo on Instagram wearing the Amalfi Silk Stripe Shirt in classic black and white. Roberts appropriately captioned the coastal shot "postcard from the edge." The striking silk shirt with bold vertical stripes comes from LILYSILK's Fall 2023 Collection. Crafted from 100% mulberry silk, it delivers luxurious comfort and timeless style.

Jessica Alba sported the same Stripe Silk Shirt as Emma Roberts. She paired it with the Timeless Pleated Wide-Leg Dense Silk Trousers from the Spring 2023 Collection — the same chosen by Lucy Liu for the Shazam! Fury of the Gods press event. Alba wore this combination during an Honest Renovations celebration, as revealed on her recent Instagram story.

Also in July, actress Jane Seymour was spotted attending a birthday party adorning the Caria Camisole in Brick Red, the flagship piece from LILYSILK Summer 2023 Collection. Seymour was also pictured on the LILYSILK official Instagram page wearing the piece, with one fan commenting "You look wonderful in this outfit". The laidback camisole exemplifies LILYSILK's lightweight, breathable approach to summertime fashion. Adjustable straps and a cowl neckline provide a flattering silhouette.

On August 19, actress Brie Larson shared photos on Instagram and Twitter posing in LILYSILK's flowing Adonis Silk Dress. The light blue maxi dress is from the brand's 2023 Summer Collection. With a detachable belt and dynamic asymmetric hem, the Adonis Dress makes a vibrant statement while remaining airy and comfortable.

The four A-listers join an illustrious list of stars who have been decked out in LILYSILK's range of elegant outfits. Preparing for an appearance at the 79th Venice Film Festival in 2022, Julianne Moore radiated sophistication in a navy Classic Freesia Shirt Dress in an Instagram post.

"Witnessing these remarkable celebrities choosing LILYSILK and seamlessly flaunting their summer styles fills us with pride," said LILYSILK CEO David Wang. "At LILYSILK, we blend comfort, quality, and style. Seeing these stars shine in our pieces inspires us to keep perfecting the craft of everyday luxury."

