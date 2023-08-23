ATS to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

CAMBRIDGE, ON , Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ATS Corporation (TSX: ATS) (NYSE: ATS) ("ATS" or the "Company") today announced that Andrew Hider, Chief Executive Officer and Ryan McLeod, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference in Las Vegas, NV, on September 12, 2023.

ATS is scheduled to host a break-out session at the event on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 4:10 p.m. PT. Management will also host institutional investor meetings at the Conference, which can be arranged by contacting your RBC representative or dgalison@atsautomation.com.

About ATS Corporation

ATS Corporation is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 6,500 people at more than 60 manufacturing facilities and over 80 offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ATS.

