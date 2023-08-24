BermudAir Launches as Bermuda's Boutique Airline

Tickets on Sale Now for Flights Between Bermuda and Boston, Massachusetts; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Westchester County, New York

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BermudAir makes history today, launching as the first Bermuda-based airline with year-round service and catering to business and tourism needs with comfort, connectivity, and convenience. Tickets go on sale today for BermudAir's first three direct routes between Bermuda L.F. Wade International Airport (BDA) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS); Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL); and Westchester County Airport (HPN), conveniently located near New York City. Service connecting BDA to BOS and HPN commences on August 31, with service to FLL beginning on September 22.

These new direct services offer travellers from these popular East Coast cities and surrounding areas greater access to Bermuda, providing a premium travel option with average flight times of around two hours.

"We are excited to launch BermudAir as Bermuda's first carrier, maintaining our commitment to start filling seasonal service gaps and establish frequency of service to and from the island this fall," said BermudAir Founder and CEO Adam Scott. "Our mission to elevate the travel experience for everyone and provide well-timed, traveller-centric, stress-free flights on these new routes is just the beginning. Establishing this year-round service is a first step in our journey to redefine the travel experience and we look forward to rolling out our phased introduction of BermudAir's Aisle Class."

The phased introduction will see BermudAir's Embraer E175 aircraft begin service with a standard 88-seat configuration. Only 44 seats will be sold for each flight – all with both window and aisle access and plenty of space for carry-on bags – ensuring a comfortable and spacious in-flight experience for travellers. All flights include free Wi-Fi and entertainment, and at least one complimentary checked bag (or more, depending on fare). BermudAir will provide a distinguished level of onboard service, offering travellers freshly prepared light meals and beverage selections from local partners on the island. The exceptional onboard experience and attentive service will be a signature BermudAir offering.

Following delivery of highly customized and game-changing seating suites on November 1, 2023, a first for a short-haul airline, BermudAir will usher in a new era of business class air travel with the introduction of Aisle Class, a seating concept that eliminates the aisle vs. window seat dilemma. From November, BermudAir's E175s will be configured with just 30 seats to feature unmatched privacy and ample workspace, with only two spacious seats across from each other in each row. Travellers will be able to take advantage of under-seat stowage for a carry-on and personal item, in-seat power, plus free Wi-Fi, including Wi-Fi powered entertainment and messaging. The Aisle Class cabin, designed without the need for overhead bins, offers a light and spacious ambiance, facilitating a convenient and quick boarding and deplaning experience.

BermudAir is additionally committed to the local community through its dedication to sourcing services and partnerships within Bermuda, including the hiring of local crew, collaborating with Bermuda service providers for onboard food and beverage services, and sourcing local ingredients. The goal is to ensure the inflight experience reflects the island's renowned hospitality with premium on-board menu offerings and attentive, friendly cabin crew.

"We are very happy to welcome BermudAir as Bermuda's first carrier, as they work toward setting a new standard for travel," said Wayne Furbert, JP, MP, Minister of Transport. "This partnership represents an exciting milestone for our island, as it enhances connectivity and strengthens our position as a premier destination. With BermudAir's commitment to providing convenient connections, we anticipate a significant boost to our tourism market."

"With the launch of a new airline in Bermuda, there's a sense of anticipation and opportunity in the air. The increased air capacity aims to enhance the island's connectivity and aligns with the National Tourism Plan's "Year-Round" objective. By providing year-round flights, BermudAir offers new opportunities for us on the U.S. East Coast, paving the way for potential partnerships and market growth. It's an exciting step towards sustained growth for Tourism in Bermuda," said Tracy Berkeley, CEO of Bermuda Tourism Authority.

World Class Executive Team

The executive team at BermudAir brings decades of commercial airline experience, including with United Airlines, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Silverjet. Additionally, the leadership team boasts a wealth of broader travel industry, and financial services experience.

Tickets for flights between Bermuda L.F. Wade International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Westchester Country Airport are now available for purchase. To book flights, view flight schedules or obtain more information, visit www.flybermudair.com .

About Bermuda:

Bermuda is a British Overseas Territory in the Western Atlantic Ocean, with flights an average of around two hours from the U.S. East Coast. A blend of vibrant cultures, pink sandy beaches, and crystal-clear turquoise waters fill the island's deceptively small 21 square miles with remarkable things to see, do, and discover. Beyond its natural beauty, Bermuda serves as one of the world's foremost international business and reinsurance centres because of its robust regulations, supportive infrastructure, and progressive business environment. Bermuda's unique ability to seamlessly intertwine its identity as a thriving business jurisdiction and breathtaking tourism destination sets it apart, providing a distinctive experience where work meets leisure. For more information, visit www.bda.bm.

About BermudAir:

BermudAir is Bermuda's boutique airline, committed to redefining the travel experience. With a fleet of Embraer E175 aircraft renowned for exceptional performance and passenger comfort, BermudAir exemplifies its commitment to excellence. Operating convenient flights to and from Westchester Country Airport, Boston Logan International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, BermudAir enhances connectivity to the U.S. East Coast, contributing to the growth and prosperity of Bermuda. With a dedication to exceptional service, and curated onboard offerings that showcase the island's renowned hospitality and varied locally available food and beverages, BermudAir provides an unparalleled travel experience. For more information, and to book flights, please visit www.flybermudair.com

