Bottle Rocket Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bottle Rocket announced that it has attained System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 Examination in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards. SOC 2 Type 1 Certification is one of the most comprehensive security assessments, highlighting Bottle Rocket's commitment to data security and privacy.

(PRNewsfoto/Bottle Rocket) (PRNewswire)

"At Bottle Rocket, we are committed to designing and building impactful experiences that drive business value for our clients and their customers," says Bottle Rocket's CEO, Rajesh Midha. Midha continues, "And our customers' and their user's security is of the utmost importance. We strive for excellence in everything that we do, and this assessment is another example of our commitment to excellence and our focus on providing the most value possible for our customers and their businesses."

This certification demonstrates that an independent auditing firm has reviewed and examined Bottle Rocket's processes, procedures, and controls and that the company has achieved stringent benchmarks in security. This type of assessment is a major milestone in serving customers with the assurance that Bottle Rocket is incorporating the highest standards of information security into all aspects of the business.

Byron Busby, Bottle Rocket's Director of IT stated, "This audit represents that we have taken a giant leap forward by meeting all SOC 2 Type 1 requirements for the security category and had those controls tested and evaluated by AARC-360, a licensed independent third-party firm of Certified Public Accountants. It indicates that our customers can proceed with confidence that everything we partner on is protected by our team here at Bottle Rocket and that we are committed to following strict information security policies and procedures."

For more information on Bottle Rocket's security certification, documentation, and standards, please visit: https://www.bottlerocketstudios.com/trust-center/

About Bottle Rocket

Bottle Rocket is a digital experience consultancy that provides strategy, product, design, and technology services that drive business results and exceed customer expectations. Bottle Rocket is part of the Ogilvy Experience worldwide network. To learn more, visit us at bottlerocketstudios.com or drop us a note at hello@bottlerocketstudios.com .

Press Contact

jana.boone@bottlerocketstudios.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bottle Rocket