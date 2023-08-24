For the Third Time, Stretch Zone Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 1,536 in 2023, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 374 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that Stretch Zone ranks No. 1,536 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other house-hold name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It's an honor to be recognized for our growth by a such a trustworthy and notable publication like Inc.," said Tony Zaccario, President and CEO of Stretch Zone. "We have always focused on a franchisee-first culture in everything we do, and are dedicated to providing the support and tools needed to drive success at the local level as we continue to grow."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"We are immensely proud to be the only stretching franchise to appear on the list this year, and one of few wellness brands to be recognized," said Zaccario. "Stretch Zone is fueled by our passion to improve lives, and our commitment to making an impact in the communities we serve has propelled brand growth to the next level. We're excited to bring our proprietary method and patented strapping system to new communities as we continue growing Stretch Zone's footprint nationwide and beyond."

Founded by Jorden Gold in 2004, Stretch Zone got its start from a desire of wanting to help his Pop-Pop regain mobility. Gold, who was working as a trainer at the time, utilized his background in the wellness space to start stretching his grandfather, who had been bed-ridden due to age and a variety of health complications. He realized through this process that there was room to develop a new approach that amplified the results from stretching. Gold spent months pioneering a proprietary training method that uses a table and straps to help achieve long lasting effects that truly impact day-to-day life. Pop-Pop went from being bed-ridden, to using his walker, to dancing at his grandchild's wedding in a matter of months. Gold knew how many lives could benefit from practitioner-assisted stretching and sought to begin introducing the concept to the nation through franchising.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

For more information, please visit https://www.stretchzone.com/.

About Stretch Zone

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone is a brand that was built with heart. Revolutionizing how we all approach stretching, the brand is on a mission to improve the quality of life for communities by utilizing their proprietary tables and patented strapping system to assist in achieving long term results. With more than 300 locations open throughout 40 states, this brand has seen incredible growth since its start and has no plans on slowing their momentum. Stretch Zone is looking for experienced franchisees that are passionate about the health and wellness industry and are committed to making a positive impact in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit https://www.stretchzone.com/ .

