ACAMS The Assembly Las Vegas Brings Together More than 130 Experts to Fight Crypto Crime, Money Laundering, Sanctions Evasion, and the Abuse of AI

ACAMS The Assembly Las Vegas Brings Together More than 130 Experts to Fight Crypto Crime, Money Laundering, Sanctions Evasion, and the Abuse of AI

ACAMS' flagship conference will outline steps to prevent the criminal exploitation of shell companies, emerging technologies, digital assets, and more

WASHINGTON, August 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACAMS, a leading membership organization dedicated to supporting anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals around the world, is pleased to announce that its flagship Las Vegas conference is back and bigger than ever. Beginning on October 2nd, attendees of The Assembly Las Vegas conference will hear AFC guidance on the most urgent financial-crime threats and challenges facing the private sector today, including a deep dive into the compliance obligations raised by ransomware attacks, case studies on recent large-scale healthcare and crypto frauds, and a look at the evolving sanctions risks related to the international expansion of Russia's paramilitary unit The Wagner Group.

ACAMS (PRNewswire)

The Assembly Las Vegas is more than a unique three-day event designed to educate and upskill participants engaged in AFC work. It's also an opportunity to meet and speak with the more than 130 seasoned financial-crime fighters speaking at the conference, including representatives of the U.S. Department of Justice, Department of the Treasury, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI), United States Secret Service (USSS), United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Federal Reserve Board, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and many of the world's largest banks, FinTech firms, money services businesses (MSBs), and cryptoasset companies.

The conference will also feature two special keynote addresses by:

Elizabeth Rosenberg , Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes at the U.S. Treasury Department

Andrea Gacki , the newly appointed Director of FinCEN

As part of its efforts to foster cross-sector dialogue and public-private partnerships, The Assembly Las Vegas will separately host six onsite networking sessions designed to strengthen professional communities for community banks, casinos and other gaming businesses, FinTech firms and crypto companies, law enforcement agencies and banks, women engaged in anti-money laundering work, and ACAMS chapter members.

"The Assembly Las Vegas is an event that brings together the leading lights of the AFC sector to share their knowledge on the most challenging threats facing financial institutions today, whether it's the criminal exploitation of generative AI tools, hurdles to improving corporate transparency, or the need to better assess the risks tied to digital assets in light of recent actions against cryptoasset firms," said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles.

"Assembly attendees can also expect new session formats that allow for deeper conversations and more questions, live episodes of the Financial Crime Matters and Sanctions Space podcasts, and an awards ceremony to spotlight the achievements of our members and those who have dedicated their careers to the cause of fighting illicit finance. This year, we will also be presenting Lifetime Achievement awards to three pioneers of the AFC sector."

"More than that, this conference is focused on what criminals fear the most—public-private collaboration—and we're proud to say that the participation from regulatory and law-enforcement bodies has never been stronger," he said.

Whether they're attending in-person or virtually, participants will be able to view panels in real-time or watch on-demand content that will be made available for 90 days following the conference. The complete program for The Assembly Las Vegas can be found here .

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a leading international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 100,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association's CAMS certification is the gold- standard qualification for AFC professionals, while its CGSS and CCAS certifications are for sanctions professionals and AFC practitioners working in the crypto space, respectively. ACAMS' 60+ Chapters globally further amplify the association's mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)