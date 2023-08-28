Carl's Jr. and Hardee's exceed annual campaign goal to benefit military families and veterans

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Carl's Jr. ® and Hardee's ®, announced today that the Stars for Heroes™ fundraising campaign has raised $1,572,942, exceeding the initial campaign goal of $1.5 million. The annual campaign, which initially launched this year in May, supports active military veterans and families in need.

"We are thankful to every guest who donated to the Stars for Heroes campaign, lifting up veterans around the country."

At participating Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® Restaurants across the country, guests had the option to donate $1 or more at the register to benefit the organizations USA Cares, Stand Up and Play Foundation, and various local charities selected by individual franchisees. USA Cares provides post-9/11 military veterans and families skills training and financial assistance to create long-term stability. Stand Up and Play Foundation provides adaptive sports equipment and engagement opportunities for veterans.

In addition to the overall campaign total, CKE Restaurants announced the franchised restaurants, by brand, in the top ten of donations received.

Hardee's® Restaurants

Manchester, TN – $12,322

La Follette, TN – $10,396

Athens, AL – $9,164

Dayton, TN – $7,307

Albertville, AL – $7,212

Quincy, FL – $7,045

Humboldt, IA – $6,891

Williston, ND – $6,454

Spring Grove, PA – $6,389

Myerstown, PA – $6,238

Carl's Jr.® Restaurants

Grants Pass, OR – $11,232

Albany, OR (Waverly Dr.) – $9,551

Vancouver, WA – $8,940

Woodland, WA – $8,446

Alpine, CA – $8,335

Springfield, OR – $7,923

Albany, OR (Airport Rd.) – $7,029

Bend, OR – $6,971

Grants Pass, OR – $6,844

Medford, OR – $6,523

"At CKE Restaurants, we realize that sometimes, it's about more than just good food – it's about giving back to those who've given so much to us," said Chris Bode, chief operating officer of CKE Restaurants. "We are so thankful to every guest who donated to the Stars for Heroes Campaign this year, lifting up veterans around the country, and we look forward to breaking more fundraising records next year."

The annual Stars for Heroes campaign is made possible by the Star Franchise Association and Independent Hardee's® Franchise Association. In addition to the two national beneficiaries, the Star Franchise Association and Independent Hardee's® Franchise Association have provided considerable support for local charities throughout the communities that CKE Restaurants serve.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE, a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, franchises, owns and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® Restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic Charbroiled Burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 39 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

