BOARDWALKTECH ANNOUNCES AGS MEETING RESULTS

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV: BWLK), (OTCQB: BLWKF) – Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech"), a leading digital ledger platform and enterprise software solutions company, is pleased to announce the results of its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held at the offices of the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, in Calgary Alberta on August 29, 2023. At the Meeting, all Director nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular, dated July 19, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company.

The detailed results of the voting at the Meeting were as follows:

Director Vote type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Andrew T. Duncan For 4,433,247 97.39 % Withheld 119,061 2.62 % Charlie Glavin, CFA For 4,382,226 96.26 % Withheld 170,082 3.74 % Ganesh (Ravi) Krishnan For 4,420,224 97.10 % Withheld 132,084 2.90 % Steve Bennet For 4,471,245 98.22 % Withheld 81,063 1.78 %

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders appointed MNP LLP as auditors of the Company and approved an amendment to the Equity Incentive Plan.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:

SOURCE BoardwalkTech