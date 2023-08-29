Living Vehicle: Luxury Meets Wild - New 24-Foot Model Expands the HD Lineup

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine an escape into nature, waking up to the quiet stillness yet enveloped in unmatched comfort - all powered by the sun. Living Vehicle, a pioneer in luxury off-grid travel trailers, proudly introduces the HD24 model, the latest addition to the HD Series.

The HD24 redefines luxury travel. The amount of adventure gear, supplies, and overall storage space is mind-blowing.

These all-electric sanctuaries epitomize the future of travel: marrying the allure of wild adventures with uncompromising luxury, independent of traditional utilities. The new 24-foot model brings all the capability and features of the company flagship HD30, but in a smaller and nimbler package.

Joanna Hofmann, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Living Vehicle, shares how the new model is the perfect addition to the HD lineup. "The HD series now offers a suite of models that reimagines off-grid living. More than just trailers, they represent an elevated way of experiencing the world: a blend of raw nature and unmatched luxury, all without tethering you to civilization."

Key Highlights:

Sun-Powered Adventures: Harness the sun to run high-end appliances, enjoy off-grid air conditioning, and more. Remain energized and stay unplugged from RV hookups, thanks to the robust 72 kWh energy system and All-Solar-Roof.

Comfort in Any Climate: Brave temperatures from -4°F to 120°F with the industry-first, dual-zone inverter mini split HVAC system.

Your Space, Your Rules: Tailor your space with choices like the King Bedroom Suite or Creative Studio with the HD 30 or the adaptable 5' x 8' gear locker with the HD 24.

Fresh Water on the Go: Create up to 5 gallons of purified water daily with the groundbreaking Water-From-Air technology, extracting humidity from the air.

Drawing inspiration from luxury motor yachts, the HD model effortlessly merges comfort with capability. "For Living Vehicle owners, the HD is equal to experiencing a high-end yacht, designed for land-based expeditions and journeys," Matthew Hofmann, CEO of Living Vehicle, explains. "LV is ideal for those desiring to embark on multi-week trips to ranches or privately owned land, indulging in fly fishing trips, invigorating hikes, or simply taking time to seek solitude in nature."

The Living Vehicle is more than just a travel trailer; it's a 5-star mobile escape. With a range of trim levels and a wealth of customization options, it offers a travel experience like no other. High-end design meets unparalleled quality, ensuring that each journey is as memorable as the destinations.

The HD24 is Compact and Luxurious

Offering size-conscious design for more versatile travel, the HD24 features a gear closet that doubles as an adventurer's haven or a digital nomad's workspace. Perfectly suited for couples who want a smaller unit but maximize the amount of gear they can take with them.

Matthew sums it up, "The HD24 redefines luxury travel. A Residential-Size 5' x 8' walk-in closet is unheard of in a compact trailer. The amount of adventure gear, supplies, and overall storage space is mind-blowing."

Availability: A functional piece of art, each Living Vehicle is custom-built to the customer's needs and desires. Limited production remaining for the HD Series production in 2024, well equipped from $299,995.

About Living Vehicle: Founded in 2017, Living Vehicle crafts luxury living spaces that allow you to explore, live, and thrive off-grid. Achieving the highest possible TRA Green RV certification, Living Vehicle's 2024 models reaffirm their top-tier status in eco-luxury travel.

