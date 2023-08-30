AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with John Stankey at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 6

Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tune in for a fireside chat webcast with CEO John Stankey at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference scheduled to begin at 11:10 a.m. ET.

Key Takeaways:

  • AT&T to webcast fireside chat with John Stankey at Goldman Sachs Conference
  • Webcast will be available live and for replay

AT&T* (NYSE:T) will webcast a fireside chat with John Stankey, chief executive officer, AT&T Inc., at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 11:10 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2023 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

AT&T Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/AT&T Communications)
AT&T Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/AT&T Communications)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-to-webcast-fireside-chat-with-john-stankey-at-the-goldman-sachs-communacopia--technology-conference-on-september-6-301913676.html

SOURCE AT&T

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.