Inhabit Welcomes Hospitality and Short-Term Rental Industry Veteran Bryan Boice as New VP of Sales

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhabit , the leading solutions provider for the residential housing and the vacation/short-term rental industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Boice as the Vice President of Sales for its Vacation/Short-Term Rental Division. With his extensive experience and proven expertise, Bryan is poised to lead the sales team towards even greater success within the rapidly evolving vacation landscape.

Industry veteran Bryan Boice was recently announced as VP of Sales for Inhabit's vacation and short-term rental division.

Bryan brings over two decades of strategic leadership experience in the hospitality and short-term rental industry.

Lisa Stinnett, CEO of Inhabit, expressed her enthusiasm for the move, "Bryan's appointment is a significant addition to our short-term rental organization. His leadership and expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our sales efforts and support our mission to provide unmatched service to our clients."

Bryan brings to Inhabit over two decades of strategic leadership experience in the hospitality and short-term rental industry. With a solid track record of developing successful sales strategies, building strong client relationships, and nurturing high-performance teams, Bryan is well-positioned to contribute to Inhabit's ongoing revenue growth under Chief Revenue Officer, Chris Alff.

Bryan showed his enthusiasm about joining Inhabit, saying, "I am truly honored to become a part of the Inhabit team, an industry leader that is known for its commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and service. I am eager to contribute to the company's continued success and innovation in the hospitality and short-term rental industry."

Donna Goudie, Executive Vice President of the Vacation Division at Inhabit, added, "Bryan's appointment marks an exciting new phase for our sales team. His wealth of experience and forward-thinking approach align seamlessly with our commitment to excellence. We're confident that Bryan's leadership will play a pivotal role in driving our sales efforts to new heights."

With Bryan's addition to a growing sales organization led by Inhabit's Chief Revenue Officer Chris Alff, Inhabit is poised to further solidify its position as an industry leader.

For more information about Inhabit and its commitment to excellence in the residential and vacation/short-term industry, please visit www.inhabit.com .

