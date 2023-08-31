Booking Holdings to Attend the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) today announced that Chief Financial Officer David Goulden will be speaking at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on September 6th at 01:05 pm PDT. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://ir.bookingholdings.com . A replay will be available for 60 days.

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com , Priceline , Agoda , Rentalcars.com , KAYAK and OpenTable . The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

