Labrada Nutrition/ Lean Body Announces expansion in Florida with Anheuser Busch

The collaboration signifies a significant development in the distribution landscape of the state. Each individually owned Anheuser Busch house is renowned for its wide-reaching distribution network, which has now joined forces with Lean Body, a prominent player in the health and fitness industry.

This partnership allows for the efficient distribution of Lean Body's products across the entire state of Florida, capitalizing on each house's extensive logistical capabilities. With this partnership, consumers and retailers across Florida can expect streamlined access to Lean Body's products, further solidifying each privately owned house as key partner for distribution…"

Non-Alcoholic Sales Director of Great Bay Distributors, Tim Wiegert, adds… "We are excited to partner with Labrada/Lean Body to enter the ready-to-drink protein space. Based upon feedback we have received from numerous accounts and customers the taste is superior to other brands in the market. We look forward to continued growth and our terrific partnership."

Lean Body® Protein Shakes contain 40 grams of high-quality protein with zero grams of sugar and come in eight delicious flavors. "Labrada Nutrition is a family-owned-and-operated business with decades of experience and a commitment to furthering the health and wellness of its customers," said Labrada Nutrition's CEO and Founder Lee Labrada.

About Labrada Nutrition

Labrada Nutrition, headquartered in Houston, Texas, was founded in 1995 by IFBB Pro Bodybuilding Hall of Famer and former Mr. Universe Lee Labrada. The company creates and distributes a range of nutritional products and supplements including Lean Body® Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes and meal replacements. The company also provides fitness, nutrition, and health education to support its mission of helping people get into their best shape.

Labrada Nutrition products are proudly made in America. Since 1995 all Labrada supplements are lab-tested by an independent third-party analytical lab to ensure that "If it's on the label, it's in the bottle." That's why Labrada has become the most trusted name in sports nutrition. Lean Body® bottles are made of approximately 98% HDPE (High Density Polyethylene). HDPE plastic is the most environmentally stable of all plastics. Products made from Type 2 HDPE recycled plastic are considered eco-friendly because they are made mainly from post-consumer products and are recyclable at the end of their useful life.

About Anheuser Busch:

"Founded more than 165 years ago, Anheuser-Busch is one of America's most iconic companies and the undisputed leader of the U.S. beer industry. We are proud of our history and heritage in this country, and we remain committed to brewing the great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations.

In addition to many of America's most recognizable beer brands — including industry-leading craft brands — we proudly brew a number of other products within our Beyond Beer segment. Through our broad portfolio, we are committed to meeting our customers' needs — for every occasion."

