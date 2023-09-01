Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin "Megatron" Johnson Jr. Visits Children and Families at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Former Ga Tech Star helps Kickoff for a Cause Before the Aflac Kickoff Game

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFL Hall of Fame receiver Calvin "Megatron" Johnson today stopped by the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. The former Georgia Tech star was in town to help kickoff Aflac's Kickoff for a Cause game tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face the Louisville Cardinals.

Johnson, along with Aflac U.S. President Virgil R Miller, visited with children, families and healthcare providers, while posing for photos and delivering Aflac ducks. He also delivered My Special Aflac Ducks® to several patients who are dealing with cancer and sickle cell disease. My Special Aflac Duck is a robotic, comforting duck that helps children 3 and over cope with cancer or blood disorders like sickle cell disease. To date, Aflac has given more than 24,000 My Special Aflac Ducks to children with cancer or sickle cell in the United States, Japan and Northern Ireland.

"Calvin Johnson is one of the most elite football players who ever played the game as well as a great ambassador for community and families going through a tough time," Miller said. "Aflac, and the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center are pleased that he took time out of his day to put smiles on faces for people when they need the positive energy that he brings."

Johnson will be available later today at the Aflac Fan Fest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium where, along with the real Aflac Duck, he will meet and greet fans, before attending the game as a guest of Aflac. Johnson, who played for the Detroit Lions, was a first ballot Hall of Fame inductee in 2021 and a College Football Hall of Fame inductee in 2018.

