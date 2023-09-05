Atria Wealth Solutions Completes Acquisition of Wealth Management Firm Grove Point Financial

Further positions Atria and its subsidiary-affiliated financial professionals and programs to thrive in today's competitive landscape

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), a leading multi-channel wealth management holding company, announces the successful completion of its acquisition of Grove Point Financial, LLC (Grove Point). The acquisition of Grove Point brings approximately 400 independent financial professionals with $15 billion of assets under administration to the fast-growing Atria. Atria now serves close to 2,700 financial professionals with nearly $120 billion of assets under administration.

Grove Point is a leading independent wealth management firm with a rich history tracing back to its founding in 1984 as H. Beck, Inc. Grove Point's financial professionals will continue to service and support their clients with no interruptions, given that Grove Point's custody and clearing platforms are already woven into the multi-clearing and multi-custodial infrastructure Atria built for its subsidiary firms. Through its alignment with Atria, Grove Point financial professionals will benefit from enhanced support and a broader set of solutions to meet the ever-growing demands of their clients.

Doug Ketterer, CEO and Founding Partner of Atria, said, "Our new relationship with Grove Point will be an undeniable success for all involved. I've been very fortunate to meet with many Grove Point financial professionals since announcing the acquisition, and they are truly a phenomenal group of individuals. Their passion, care and commitment to their clients is abundantly clear and palpable. It's these driving forces that have been at the core of Atria since its inception and, when combined with the Grove Point team, it creates something unique and special."

Michelle Barry, President of Grove Point, said, "We operate in a very complex and demanding environment and those challenges will only continue to increase in the future. It is very exciting to provide our financial professionals with a broader set of tools, solutions and peers so they can best serve their clients' needs. Our new relationship with Atria will help us support both the Grove Point financial professionals and associates who are passionate about serving their clients and communities. We are excited to embark on this journey with Atria and to contribute to the amazing things that will come in the future."

Since its founding, Atria has aggressively invested in people, solutions and services that drive scale and efficiencies for independent financial professionals and financial institution programs, ensuring they can meet the complex needs of their clients and helping them stay at the forefront of a highly competitive environment. Atria's award-winning proprietary offerings, including Unio, the financial professional platform, Clear1, the client portal, and Contour, the fee-based advisory platform, solve for today's challenges and best position users to seize tomorrow's opportunities. These offerings, combined with a comprehensive product platform, extensive practice management resources and a broad array of marketing tools, will position Grove Point's financial professionals to thrive today and tomorrow.

Eugene Elias, Jr., COO and Founding Partner of Atria, added, "Fit is critical to success anytime two firms come together. The entire team at Grove Point, both the financial professionals and home office team, perfectly fit with who and what we are at Atria. We are a group of like-minded people who share the same philosophy — an unwavering commitment to being the best for our clients. This is the linchpin of our success, and I couldn't be more excited to officially welcome the financial professionals and employees of Grove Point into the Atria family."

Grove Point Financial joins CUSO Financial Services, Sorrento Pacific Financial, Cadaret Grant, NEXT Financial Group, Western International Securities and SCF Securities as an Atria subsidiary.

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), headquartered in New York City, is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for financial professionals, financial institutions and their clients. Atria's broker-dealer and RIA subsidiaries, located throughout the U.S., empower independent financial professionals and financial institutions with a sophisticated set of tools, services and capabilities that deepen client relationships and maximize efficiencies in their practices.

Atria operates the following wealth management subsidiaries that provide brokerage and advisory services: CUSO Financial Services, Sorrento Pacific Financial, Cadaret Grant, NEXT Financial Group, Western International Securities, SCF Securities and Grove Point Financial. Atria's subsidiaries together support close to 2,700 financial professionals with nearly $120 billion of assets under administration. Each broker/dealer is a member FINRA/SIPC, and each advisory firm is a federally registered investment adviser. For more information, please visit atriawealth.com.

About Grove Point Financial, LLC

Grove Point Financial, LLC (Grove Point) operates from its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland. The firm provides broker-dealer and RIA services to approximately 400 financial professionals across the U.S. Grove Point is guided by a mission of delivering service excellence based on relationships, where all financial professionals thrive in an intimate and accessible culture that values partnership above all else.

Securities offered through Grove Point Investments, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Grove Point Advisors, LLC.

