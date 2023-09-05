HarmonyCares Announces 2022 Medicare Shared Savings Program Results for its ACO, USMM Accountable Care Partners, LLC

HarmonyCares' ACO showed $31.1 million in savings, ranking in top 5% of all ACOs

TROY, Mich., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HarmonyCares today announced that its MSSP ACO, USMM Accountable Care Partners, LLC ("MSSP ACO") achieved shared savings of $31.1 million through the Medicare Shared Savings Program ("MSSP") in performance year 2022. These savings rank HarmonyCares as the best performing MSSP ACO in savings per beneficiary on the Enhanced track in 2022, and #2 in savings per beneficiary overall.

"We are very excited to share our 2022 MSSP ACO results, which is another testament to the high-quality patient care and outcomes delivered by our providers and broader team through our in-home clinical model," shared Zack Mulligan, CFO. "Every day, our team is in the community bringing much needed healthcare access and compassionate care to our patients, and these efforts have led to our MSSP ACO generating the highest savings per beneficiary across all Enhanced Track MSSP ACOs. We are very proud of our team and look forward to continuing to expand our impact in 2023 and beyond."

HarmonyCares' MSSP ACO's performance highlights for 2022 include:

Achieved a savings rate of 10.9%

Improved savings rate by ~1% and savings per beneficiary by 6% year over year

Maintained its position as a top performing ACO in terms of savings rate and savings per beneficiary, generating the second highest savings per beneficiary and ranking in the top 5% for savings rate across 480 ACOs.

"The work we do at HarmonyCares to take great care of patients is not about a single initiative or proprietary technology. Rather, our success, as demonstrated in our most recent 2022 MSSP ACO results, is a function of the everyday hard work and commitment by our teams to the patients whom we serve. We believe that every patient has a unique story, and each deserves a tailored approach to their care. Our success is about people devoted to taking care of people. We are very proud of our 2022 MSSP ACO performance at HarmonyCares. It's our front-line teams that deserve the credit," said Michael Millie, MD, CMO of HarmonyCares.

About HarmonyCares

HarmonyCares is a leading value-based care provider of home-based primary care services for complex patients. Based in Troy, Michigan, HarmonyCares operates in-home primary care practices in 14 states, constituting a 150+ primary care provider group that delivers continuity-based primary care under an integrated, physician-driven model which includes ancillary services such as home health, hospice, palliative care, radiology, and laboratory.

In December 2021, Rubicon Founders acquired a majority stake in HarmonyCares.

