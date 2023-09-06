NORMS RESTAURANTS SELECTS MOONTIDE AS AGENCY OF RECORD TO HELP PROMOTE A NEW CHAPTER OF DYNAMIC GROWTH

The iconic Southern California diner launches new multi-cultural campaign

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NORMS Restaurants, the beloved family restaurant with a nearly 75-year legacy in Southern California, has selected LA-based Moontide as its agency of record for media and advertising. The partnership marks a significant milestone in NORMS Restaurants' journey, as it kicks off a new era of growth and innovation with a brand refresh that launches today.

"We chose to work with Moontide for their transformative thinking and ability to serve as a one-stop-shop across branding, multi-cultural marketing, technology, and media planning and buying," said Eric Wyatt, President & Chief Executive Officer of NORMS Restaurants in a joint statement. "With our diverse clientele and Moontide's distinct omni-cultural storytelling approach in Spanish and English, we aim to convey NORMS unique dining experience in relatable ways that everyone can appreciate."

Together with NORMS, Moontide will introduce new menu innovation, merchandise, promotions, advanced restaurant technology and guests experience upgrades. Moontide will also support the grand openings of new restaurants in Southern California along with additional locations in Las Vegas and more on the horizon in 2024.

"The family dining industry is increasingly competitive," said Warren Schaffer, Partner and Managing Director of Media at Moontide. "We're thrilled to embark on this journey with NORMS to provide them the efficiency, scalability and speed they will need to support this undertaking."

At the heart of the partnership is the highly anticipated launch of Norma: the charismatic bicultural and bilingual face of NORMS who embodies the warmth and familiarity for which every NORMS Restaurant is already known. This campaign will celebrate the special moments that occur within the restaurant's walls – whether it's the laughter of late-night gatherings, the joy of "compadres" getting together for their monthly date, the anticipation of a quinceañera, or the uniting of local community groups.

Norma draws inspiration from NORMS Restaurants' tapestry of offerings from delicious diner favorites to its nostalgic Googie architectural design. At its core, Norma will embody the restaurant's deep-rooted connections within each community it serves, underlined by its long-standing tagline, "Where Life Happens." The campaign debuts on connected television, digital, radio, out-of-home and social media on September 6, 2023.

About NORMS:

Since opening in 1949, NORMS has helped usher in a new era of casual family dining in Southern California by delivering on its promise of "great food, great service, and great value." Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night dining, NORMS is known for its friendly service and welcoming environment, iconic design, and fresh, quality meals at affordable prices. Today, NORMS fans span across generations, and as the brand continues to grow beyond its 22 locations in Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties, NORMS remains the place "Where Life Happens." For more information about NORMS, please visit NORMS.com.

About Moontide:

Based in California and operating nationally, Moontide, is a full-capabilities agency that serves as a growth partner for brands with bold aspirations. Moontide is strategically oriented, focused on devising marketing solutions that deliver a brand's potential. Its client roster includes companies with big missions, like bringing zero-emission airliners to market, ending the world's plastic waste problem and creating the sustainable city of the future.

