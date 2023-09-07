ATI to establish additive manufacturing facility to serve U.S. Navy

Metal additive manufacturing and machining capabilities will support contract with BPMI

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) has been awarded a contract by Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc. (BPMI) to support development of highly engineered part solutions in support of the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. To support the contract, which calls for advanced manufacturing methods including metal additive manufacturing, ATI will establish a dedicated additive manufacturing facility outside Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

(PRNewsfoto/Allegheny Technologies) (PRNewswire)

ATI will expand upon its traditional capabilities, bringing expertise as a global producer of high-performance materials and solutions to additive manufacturing for aerospace and defense. ATI Additive Manufacturing Products will include advanced large-format metal additive manufacturing, heat treating, machining, and inspection capabilities within a secure facility. It is designed for expansion as ATI continues to extend its additive manufacturing technologies to the assembly of finished components.

The new operation brings together the expertise of ATI Forged Products, renowned for producing mission-critical finish-machined forgings, with the powder alloy leadership of ATI Specialty Materials. "With this facility, ATI will maximize its ability to deliver advanced additively manufactured materials and components by turning them into parts that further the defense industry," said Kim Fields, President and Chief Operating Officer of ATI. "Our customers increasingly require more robust and versatile materials and components, produced in an ecologically sustainable manner. This facility will deliver both." It is projected to come online in mid-2024.

"Within one facility, we're combining the latest additive and advanced manufacturing technologies and ATI's novel powder alloys. We bring decades of experience delivering solutions that power and protect. We're well-positioned to deliver the next generation of manufactured components," said Fields.

"Additive manufacturing offers tremendous advantages to our Program, including accelerating ship construction, improving operational readiness, reducing costs, and an increase in warfighting capability," said Barb Staniscia, President and General Manager of BPMI. "Metal additive manufacturing is driving necessary improvements in lead time, design, and performance for the US Navy."

"As our customers blaze the trail of what's possible, ATI is honored to partner with BPMI in developing and producing the materials and components that make these extraordinary achievements possible," said Fields. The investment is included in the company's existing capital expenditure guidance.

ATI: Proven to Perform.

ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a global producer of high-performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to perform anywhere. Learn more at ATImaterials.com.

Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc.

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

BPMI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bechtel National Inc., the U.S. government services division of Bechtel Corp. BPMI is a project engineering organization supporting the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. They provide design, manufacturing, and supply chain management of the fabrication, testing, delivery, installation, and field support of nuclear power plant components installed in submarines and aircraft carriers. www.BPMIonline.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATI