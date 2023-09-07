Kat Shepherd Wins SCORE's 2023 Conductor Field Leadership Award For Outstanding Volunteer Service

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE , a nonprofit resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, has named Kat Shepherd of Moreno Valley, Calif. the winner of its 2023 Conductor Field Leadership Award for her outstanding service, dedication and contributions to the nonprofit organization and its mission. SCORE's network of 10,000+ diverse volunteers provide free, expert mentoring to entrepreneurs in all 50 U.S. states and territories, helping small businesses start, grow and thrive.

SCORE mentor Kat Shepherd speaks at SCORE’s 2023 National Leadership Conference. (PRNewswire)

An entrepreneur herself with more than 30 years of experience, Shepherd launched her business in 1997 and provides website design, lead generation and digital marketing services to clients including Fortune 500 companies. A lifelong learner and teacher, she teaches courses at the University of California Riverside extension campus and is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force reserves, where she served as an Aeromedical Evacuation Trainer.

Since joining SCORE as a volunteer in 2016, Shepherd has served as a business mentor to dozens of small businesses and held leadership roles including:

Chair of the Inland Empire chapter

Chair of the National Black American Committee

National Women's Committee Member

District Director for Southern California and Hawaii

Western Region Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Ambassador

As a field leader, Shepherd has been instrumental in developing creative, solutions-based SCORE programs including the Leadership Academy, which trains local leaders how to successfully recruit and onboard volunteers, create lasting local partnerships, and build a highly impactful leadership team. She also helped create a District Strike Team to support local chapters facing gaps in local volunteers, and the nationwide Chapter Build and Rebuild initiative, a well-defined process to strengthen local SCORE support for small businesses.

For the 2023 conference of the U.S. Black Chambers, Shepherd traveled from California to Washington, DC to participate as a SCORE representative, personally mentoring attendees on site, and sharing SCORE's resources for Black entrepreneurs , including customized mentor matching, webinars and training.

"Kat Shepherd truly understands the value of engaging her fellow volunteers and leaders to work together. She is always looking for new ways of doing things better, while inspiring others to help along the way. Yet, what really makes Kat stand out is her willingness to support anyone, anywhere. She is truly selfless and understands the power that comes from helping others be the best that they can be. We are grateful for her leadership and are proud to honor her as our 2023 Conductor Field Leadership Award winner," said Bridget Weston, CEO of SCORE.

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at www.score.org.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

CONTACT:

SCORE

202-968-6428

media@score.org

Visit SCORE's media resources to be connected with expert small business interview sources and news updates.

From left to right: SCORE CEO Bridget Weston, Kat Shepherd, and SBA Associate Administrator for the Office of Entrepreneurial Development Mark Madrid. (PRNewswire)

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 45,027 new businesses and 74,535 non-owner jobs in 2020 alone. (PRNewsfoto/SCORE) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SCORE