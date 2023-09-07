Stability AI Announces Key Senior Hires To Support Continued Growth, Product Development & Enterprise Business Momentum

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stability AI , a leading open generative AI company, today announced the expansion of its senior team with key industry leaders who will support the company's growth and path to commercialization. New hires include sales, engineering, product and operations talent from Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitter, Uber, IBM, and other technology companies.

Since March, Stability AI has increased headcount by 30 percent and launched nearly two dozen new products, including text-to-image language model SDXL 1.0 , open-source language model StableLM , and coding assistant StableCode . The company is working with AWS to make its text-to-image models on Amazon Bedrock, thereby demonstrating both companies' commitment to delivering customers and developers the best available generative AI solutions. Further, Stability AI has added clients and is working with HubSpot, Tome, Jasper, Supermicro, and others, delivering on its mission to democratise AI through scale and accessibility of generative technologies.

Stability AI is developing cutting-edge research in-house and across communities to bring multimodal generative AI to enterprises, small businesses, and user groups worldwide. According to Goldman Sachs Research , AI is predicted to bring improvements to employee productivity and the global economy, driving global GDP growth by 7 percent in a 10-year period.

Stability AI is managed by a team of seasoned executives, including Chief Technology Officer Tom Mason , General Counsel Adam Avrunin , Chief Financial Officer Peter O'Donoghue , and many others, all under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Emad Mostaque. "Stability AI is thrilled to welcome these impressive and highly skilled individuals to our senior team, which will allow us to scale our business, enter new markets, stay ahead of the innovation curve and engage with global stakeholders to cement a positive generative AI future," said Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque. "We are on an exciting growth trajectory and our ambitious product release strategy is demonstrating to the world the power of generative AI as a tool to unlock humanity's potential."

New hires include:

Ozden Onder , Chief People Officer : Onder was previously the Chief People Officer at Wildlife Studios and has held HR leadership roles at Atlassian, LinkedIn, and eBay. Ozden's role at Stability AI involves creating a positive and engaging work environment, spearheading the development of talent programs, and aligning HR strategy with overall business objectives to help scale operations worldwide, as we expand our global presence;

Jordan Valdés, Vice President of Communications & Community : Former Vice President of Partner Communications for IBM and political appointee of the Obama administration, among other posts, Valdés leads Stability AI communications and community teams to foster candid, transparent and responsive stakeholder engagement;

Scott Trowbridge , Vice President of Business Development : With growth leadership experience at Circle and WeWork, and five years of startup operating experience, Trowbridge leads the business development and partnerships to drive the greater implementation and adoption of Stability AI models and products; and

Ben Brooks , Global Head of Public Policy : With deep advocacy experience at Google X, Coinbase , and Uber, Brooks leads Stability AI's public policy efforts. He works with governments around the world to champion AI policies that promote safe and open innovation.

These leaders join the world-class scientific and research team at Stability AI, which is led by Robin Rombach, Joe Penna and Christian Laforte , who was recently promoted to Language Models Research Director; and who are bringing the leading open multi-modal generative AI models to consumers and enterprises the world over. Recently joining our research and engineering teams are Carlos Riquelme , Takuya Akiba , Tim Dockhorn , Axel Sauer , Rahim Entezari , Pablo Pernías , Sumith Kulal , and Dominik Lorenz.

Stability AI recently participated with other industry leaders in the White House sponsored red-teaming event at DEF CON 31 featuring the company's language models. The findings will help Stability AI and the community build safer AI models, and demonstrate the importance of independent evaluation for AI safety and accountability.

Stability AI was recently named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies.

About Stability AI

Headquartered in London with employees across the globe, Stability AI was founded to provide people and companies the world over with comprehensive end-to-end AI solutions, combining its cutting edge software with its multimodal, open generative AI models. Stability AI collaborates with public and private sector partners to bring this next generation infrastructure to a global audience. For more information, visit https://stability.ai

