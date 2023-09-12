REAL SIMPLE Unveils Sixth Annual REAL SIMPLE HOME at Quay Tower in Brooklyn, New York

360-Degree Virtual Tour of the Colorful City Apartment Now Live on RealSimple.com

Ten Sponsors Include Command™ Brand, Elkay®, Glad, If You Care, Kerrygold, Kirsch, Minted, OXO®, Systane®, and Valspar®.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL SIMPLE today debuted the sixth annual REAL SIMPLE HOME, a city penthouse apartment full of color and charm that offers actionable decorating and design ideas and inspiration. Seven top designers teamed up with REAL SIMPLE editors to turn a blank-canvas at Quay Tower in Brooklyn, New York into a playful oasis featuring maximalist design, mixed patterns, and layered textures. Visit RealSimple.com/rshome2023 now for a 360-degree virtual tour of the space and pick up a copy of the October issue, on sale September 22.

"The 2023 REAL SIMPLE HOME is just as vibrant and vivacious as the borough of Brooklyn—and you can get a great view of a large part of it through the stunning floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the apartment. Some rooms are filled with bright furnishings, mixed and matched paint and wallpaper (playfully mixing the two is a huge trend right now), and well-curated objects, books, and decor; others focus on natural materials and clean lines for a vibe that's more chill, serene even. Taken in sum, the apartment strikes a beautiful balance between bold and quiet, and I can't wait for everyone to take a closer look," said REAL SIMPLE Editor in Chief Lauren Iannotti.

Each year, REAL SIMPLE teams up with leading designers and influencers to revamp and refresh a home space for its annual REAL SIMPLE HOME. This year's team of seven designers includes:

Bobby Berk , Emmy-nominated TV host of Netflix's Queer Eye and author of "Right at Home"

Michelle Gage , Creative Director of Michelle Gage Interiors

Linda Hayslett , Founder & Principal Designer of LH.Designs

Megan Hopp , Founder and Principal of Megan Hopp Design

David Quarles IV , interior designer, jewelry designer, and content creator

Kim and Scott Vargo , content creators behind the home and DIY brand Yellow Brick Home

This year's REAL SIMPLE HOME is a colorful and cozy take on a duplex penthouse apartment, complete with eye-catching patterns, striking colors, thoughtful ways to maximize space, and more smart design and decor ideas that readers can bring into their own homes. To create a harmonious space that's cozy, inviting, and fun, the designers blended bold prints and patterns with neutral decor elements and clean lines. Drawing inspiration from the city below and adjacent Brooklyn Bridge Park, energizing palettes of color are infused throughout the space. Surrounded by cinematic views of the Manhattan skyline and Brooklyn Bridge, the rooftop is an entertainer's paradise, with sections for a formal dining spot, a casual kitchen hangout, a lounging nook, and two conversation areas.

The REAL SIMPLE HOME in Quay Tower hits the market today. Quay Tower is the last new development building along the Brooklyn Heights waterfront and the REAL SIMPLE HOME penthouse unit is the last-available residence with private outdoor space in the building. The duplex home includes three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two powder rooms. The spectacular property spans 2,789 interior square feet and 629 square feet of private outdoor space, which includes an outdoor gas fireplace and kitchen equipped with a gas line BBQ grill.

The 2023 REAL SIMPLE HOME is also featured in a 360-degree interactive tour that allows users to virtually explore the space and learn about the design process with Editor in Chief Lauren Iannotti as their guide. Consumers are also able to shop hundreds of products throughout the home from the virtual tour. The custom experience was created by Openhaus, which helps brands create 3D virtual experiences that boost audience engagement and drive business results.

"From the bold bedrooms to the dreamy rooftop, our sixth annual REAL SIMPLE HOME brings fresh, fun, and stylish design and decor ideas to life in every room. We thank all of our sponsors and partners for their support in bringing these ideas to life and helping us to create an inspiring hub of ideas and solutions for our passionate audience across platforms," said REAL SIMPLE Vice President, Publisher, Tiffany Ehasz.

The ten sponsors featured in the REAL SIMPLE HOME include Command™ Brand, Elkay®, Glad, If You Care, Kerrygold, Kirsch, Minted, OXO®,Systane®, and Valspar®.

ABOUT REAL SIMPLE

REAL SIMPLE provides practical and useful solutions for simplifying every aspect of a modern woman's busy life. By tightly curating the best advice, products and services to make decisions simple, REAL SIMPLE delivers a judgment-free guide for life, leaving her lighter, more accomplished, and in control. As the number one women's lifestyle magazine at newsstand and on Apple News+, REAL SIMPLE connects with its passionate audience across platforms, from its print magazine, digital channels and podcasts to licensed products, brand experiences and more. REAL SIMPLE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

ABOUT QUAY TOWER

Quay Tower is a coveted record-setting boutique new development on the Brooklyn Heights waterfront. Developed by RAL Companies and Oliver's Realty Group, Quay Tower features interior finishes by California-based modernist AD100 firm Marmol Radziner and was designed by notable architect Eran Chen of ODA New York. The striking 30-story building displays otherworldly views of the Manhattan skyline, New York Harbor, and Downtown Brooklyn from every home. Its robust amenities offering includes a 2,500-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center overlooking the park, a children's playroom and music practice room, two expansive rooftop spaces for dining, entertaining, and lounging that showcase panoramic views. For more information or to schedule a private viewing appointment, please contact SERHANT. at info@quaytowerbk.com, or visit www.QuayTowerBK.com .

