CAMBRIA ANNOUNCES SIX DEPTH-DEFYING NEW DESIGNS

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria , The Finest Countertop Makers in the World™, introduces six new additions to its iconic quartz design palette. The groundbreaking new designs are fueled by Cambria's proprietary technology and techniques, and transcend the existing palette to further expand its innovative quartz surface collection.

The three new WINDSOR ™ designs include Windsor Brass™, Windsor Steel Satin Ridge™ and Windsor Brass Satin Ridge™.

WINDSOR BRASS ™: This new addition to the Alloy Collection™ is high gloss with chocolate brown streams that converge along a cool white backdrop. Its translucence and movement are punctuated by hints of brilliant brass. The Windsor Brass alloy accent lightly traces the peaks and valleys of this flowing landscape for visual depth with a glint of glamor.

WINDSOR STEEL SATIN RIDGE ™: Bold movement and balanced texture are hallmarks of the steel-toned colorways of Windsor Steel Satin Ridge which ebb and flow like waves against warm honey sand. The steel alloy traces each crest like gleaming sunlight, while cool charcoal contrasts the warm-white debossed Inverness™ veins.

WINDSOR BRASS SATIN RIDGE ™: Chocolate brown hues and warm honey shading play against delicate debossed Inverness veins. Radiant brass complements this stony canvas with subtle warmth and smooth movement with unmatched sheen in Windsor Brass Satin Ridge.

"Cambria's new Windsor designs unveil a realm of design that transcends ordinary, a symphony of textures and visuals entwined in a harmonious embrace." said Summer Kath, EVP of Design for Cambria. "These one-of-a-kind creations are poised to steal the spotlight, leaving an indelible mark on the world of design."

In addition to the new Windsor designs, three new Inverness™ designs have been added: Inverness Swansea™, Inverness Everleigh™ and Inverness Bristol Bay™.

INVERNESS SWANSEA ™: The colorway guides into a tonal white, marbled design. The merging of neutral tones, debossed Inverness™ veins and smooth textures creates an artfully combined, warm-meets-cool design.

INVERNESS EVERLEIGH ™: Statement meets subtle in this movement-rich design that features cool gray and warm, sand-honey tonalities, combining the best of bold patterns and soft, tone-on-tone design with delicate debossed Inverness™ veins.

INVERNESS BRISTOL BAY ™: Stormy-blue waves surge against the cool white backdrop of this striking design, cloaking its translucent gray colorways with soft ripples and pronounced spires of saturated cobalt, paired with debossed Inverness™ veins, adding subtle texture.

"The Inverness designs are a testament to Cambria technology reaching unparalleled pinnacles, meticulous craftsmanship and innovation that elevates aesthetics to unprecedented levels, with a touch of texture. These masterpiece designs will cater to diverse project aspirations," said Kath.

All six of the new Cambria designs are available immediately and come in 2cm and 3cm thicknesses and are available in jumbo slab size of 65.5" x 132 (60 sq ft).

Cambria has the most extensive palette of designs in the world with over 170 bold designs. These state-of-the-art designs can be viewed in full slabs at CAMBRIA'S GALLERIES AND SHOWROOMS across the country. Design launch events are scheduled throughout the nation in Cambria Gallery, Sales and Distribution Center Showrooms in over 25 major US cities and metropolitan areas across the country. Samples can be ordered online at CambriaUSA.com .

About Cambria

Cambria is the leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces and is a family-owned company. Cambria's innovative quartz designs are stain resistant, nonabsorbent, durable, safe, maintenance free, easy to care for, and backed by a transferable FULL LIFETIME WARRANTY . Cambria is sold through an exclusive network of premium, independent specialty retail and trade partners that can be found in the DEALER LOCATOR at CambriaUSA.com.

