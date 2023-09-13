Future FinTech's 'FTFT PAY' Sponsors Awards Ceremony

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Fintech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT), (hereinafter referred to as "Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company"), a comprehensive financial and digital technology service provider, announced today that FTFT Finance UK Limited ("FTFT UK"), its wholly-owned cross-border remittance services company in the United Kingdom, sponsored an awards ceremony on September 9, 2023, at Royal Nawaab Perivale, a prominent Pakistani restaurant in London. The event was held to show our appreciation to our customers per the special lottery event that we held in June 2023 to celebrate the festival of Eid al-Adha. Prizes that FTFT UK offered to its valued customers included Samsung mobile phones, Honda motorcycles, and tickets to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan London concert. All twelve UK winners were invited to attend the awards ceremony in London, and a separate celebration was held in Pakistan for four local Pakistani winners.

Alex Liao, CEO of Future Finance UK Limited, commented, "The purpose of the special lottery event and awards ceremony was to demonstrate the company's appreciation for cultures and religious values worldwide and to foster customer loyalty among our Muslim client base. We also wanted to highlight the importance of the Pakistani community and market, as well as reinforce our commitment to strengthening our services between the UK – Asia corridor."

FTFT UK was honored to welcome an esteemed lineup of guests to this event; distinguished attendees include Councillor Charan Sharma and Councillor Tariq Mehmood from Ealing Council in the City of London; Councillor Ishma Moin from the City of London's Brent Council; and, Mr. Faraz Khan from the High Commission for Pakistan in the UK. Certain prominent persons within the Pakistani community also attended the ceremony, including 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai's family members and many more.

Through our marketing partner Ethnic Market Research, FTFT UK invited representatives of various media outlets to cover the event, including 92 News, Geo News, Dunya Media, Samaa Media, and New Vision ARY News. There were also numerous social media bloggers who covered the event.

About FTFT Finance UK Limited

FTFT Finance UK Limited, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Future FinTech Group Inc, and operates FTFT PAY, a cross-border remittance services company in the UK; FTFT PAY is an authorized payment institution regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority. FTFT PAY's goal is to provide a more flexible and convenient digital e-wallet and payment capability to its customers in the UK. FTFT PAY currently offers money remittance service to over 170,000 registered customers across the UK. FTFT PAY can be accessed at www.ftftpay.com.

About Future Fintech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) is a comprehensive financial and digital technology service provider. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts asset management in Hong Kong, operates a cross-border payment business in the United Kingdom, provides cryptocurrency trading data information services in the United Arab Emirates, and engages in supply chain trading and finance businesses in China. In addition, the Company provides digital asset computing power custody services in Paraguay and has initiated digital asset mining farm operations in the United States. FTFT adheres to the concept of improving financial services with digital and internet technology, and provides its business and individual customers with stable, safe and efficient digital financial services. For more information, please visit www.ftft.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

