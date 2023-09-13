Indian Head Casino Celebrates a Lucky Labor Day Weekend Jackpot Winner

MADRAS, Ore. , Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Head Casino is thrilled to announce that over the Labor Day Weekend, one lucky guest struck it big, winning a staggering $161,413 jackpot on a Dollar Storm slot machine. The winner, a local resident of Madras, Oregon, has chosen to remain anonymous, but their incredible fortune has left the entire community buzzing with excitement.

The Dollar Storm slot machine has once again lived up to its reputation as a harbinger of good fortune, transforming a leisurely weekend at Indian Head Casino into a life-changing experience for one fortunate player. This win underscores Indian Head Casino's commitment to providing an unforgettable gaming experience and creating moments of pure exhilaration for its valued guests.

Indian Head Casino takes pride in contributing to the local economy and bringing joy to its visitors. This latest jackpot adds to the casino's impressive track record of substantial winnings and reinforces its reputation as a premier gaming destination in the region.

So far this year, Warm Springs Casino Enterprises, which owns and operates both Indian Head Casino in Warm Springs and Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras, has paid out an astounding total of just over $6,000,000 (6 MILLION) in Jackpot winnings. This monumental figure demonstrates the casino's dedication to offering exciting games, generous payouts, and memorable experiences to its patrons.

"We are overjoyed to celebrate the success of our guest and their incredible win over the Labor Day Weekend," said Shawn McDaniel, General Manager at Indian Head Casino. "This jackpot win represents the culmination of the excitement and entertainment we aim to provide at Indian Head Casino. We look forward to continuing to create thrilling moments for our guests in the future."

For more information about Indian Head Casino and to discover the many ways you could be the next big winner, please go to our website at www.IndianHeadCasino.com or visit us at 3236 Hwy 26 Warm Springs, OR 97761.

About Warm Springs Casino Enterprises: Warm Springs Casino Enterprises is the proud owner and operator of Indian Head Casino and Plateau Travel Plaza. Indian Head Casino, located in Warm Springs, Oregon, is Central Oregon's premier gaming destination. With a wide variety of slots, table games, and dining, it offers an unforgettable experience. Additionally, Indian Head Casino operates the slot room inside Plateau Travel Plaza, which is conveniently located in Madras, Oregon.

