"My Fairy Godfathers®" Foundation Empowers More Than 2,500 Females in Need Across the U.S. With Plans to Expand

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowering Women Through Beauty. This simple yet powerful mission of "My Fairy Godfathers®" Foundation has changed the lives of more than 2,500 deserving females from all walks of life across the United States. Whether it is abuse, illness, or life circumstances that limit their ability to succeed, "My Fairy Godfathers®" provides them with the tools to help them shine as brightly on the outside as they do within.

"My Fairy Godfathers" Founders, Andrew Ashton and Steven Anderson showcased their magic on Prom makeover recipient and deserving student, Jada Guzman. (PRNewswire)

For more than a decade, founders Steven Anderson and Andrew Ashton have balanced their award-winning celebrity hairstyling careers with their passion for helping others. From providing wigs for women fighting cancer, designing prom gowns for girls who might otherwise never have their "Cinderella" moment, to awarding students in need with scholarships, the dynamic duo goes above and beyond to make females feel special, valued and as beautiful as they are strong. Thousands reach out annually to become recipients and Andrew and Steven have had the honor to help those with stories of perseverance that include Nanette, who struggled with homelessness and poverty through her teen years; Naomi who despite being his bone marrow donor, lost her father during the pandemic; Carrie, a cancer warrior and Mom of three; Rane who lived and supported herself as an unaccompanied youth; Arianna who battled Hodgkin's Lymphoma during her senior year of high school and Alexandra, who survived nearly a decade of domestic abuse and overwhelming self-doubt.

"We strive to instill in our recipients that they are not defined by their circumstances and that educating and empowering females can change the world," said "My Fairy Godfathers®" founder, Steven Anderson.

This 501©3 encompasses a variety of programs to assist females in need such as:

Crowning Glory working with those impacted by cancer/illness to restore confidence by wig donations and fittings.

If The Shoe Fits rewards deserving high school girls with dresses, jewelry, shoes and more to complete a Prom night to remember, an event that would be otherwise inaccessible.

Ever After provides scholarships to aspiring students lacking support and financial resources.

Mirror, Mirror empowers those overcoming domestic abuse with beauty experiences.

"We here at My Fairy Godfathers Foundation® believe that every female, no matter their age or ethnicity, should be able to feel beautiful. We love helping women who are at a disadvantage beyond their control and solidifying in them that beauty truly is inside and out," shares Andrew Ashton, Founder.

This foundation is the true passion of Ashton and Anderson who believe everyone deserves a little sparkle, a boost of confidence and a whole lot of love. It is evident in all that they do; whether it's supporting those battling cancer with wigs, surprising teens with beauty bags and Prom Makeovers or awarding deserving students with scholarships to help prepare them for college. Their generosity has been seen throughout Tampa Bay, Florida where they are headquartered with more than 2,500 recipients to date as well as in other states such as California and New York. Their inaugural gala was held last year drawing more than 400 attendees to the fairytale ball themed event. Ashton and Anderson were thrilled to exceed their goal, raising more than $250,000, truly demonstrating the power of giving. The monies raised will allow them to continue helping more females battle adversity. The pair looks ahead to their second annual event taking place February 17, 2024 complete with a "Winter Palace" theme once again at Armature Works in Tampa, FL. Tickets and sponsorship/auction opportunities are now available via the Website.

Visit https://myfairygodfathers.net/ to learn more or submit details on a deserving female in your area. To arrange an interview, obtain photos, video or media inquiries, contact Blair LaHaye at bbarrineau@hotmail.com or 727-808-0646.

