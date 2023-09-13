Toshiba TV Z870 Redefines Audio-Visual Home Entertainment

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba TV has announced a new addition to its high-end fleet, the Toshiba Z870, poised to deliver high-resolution display and quality sound performance to the modern-age viewer.

(PRNewswire)

Game nights are set to become more gripping and movie sessions more immersive, made possible with the model's unique features. Central to the Toshiba TV Z870's allure is its Mini LED 4K display; the technology offers striking contrast and accurate color, and captures every detail on your favorite actor's face with exceptional clarity from individual strands of hair to nuanced facial expressions in the darkest and brightest scenes, guarantees an immersive experience.

In an intense gaming session, every lag or frame drop disrupts the gamer's experience. The Toshiba Z870's 144Hz display is designed to address this. Every swift character move, from the sidesteps in strategy games to the high-paced chases in racers, is rendered with clarity. With a Game Mode Pro feature ensuring that on-screen play is as fluid and responsive as reflexes.

Complimenting this is the Quantum Dot Color which produces accurate vibrant colors per frame; and the AMD FreeSync Premium which guarantees seamless gameplay and smooth action sequences by eliminating screen tearing and stuttering.

The in-fitted REGZA Engine ZRi works diligently behind the scenes, enhancing each visual element to provide a more vibrant and crystal-clear output. Toshiba TV Z870's visual ensemble is ultimately completed by the inclusion of the REGZA Bass Woofer Pro, ZR 2.1.2 Surround Sound System, and Front Firing Speaker. From the subtle rustle of leaves in a calm movie scene to the escalating tempo of a game's soundtrack, the audio output is consistently clear and precise.

Beyond its attractive specifications, Toshiba TV's Z870 represents the seamless confluence of technology and design aimed at solving real-world entertainment challenges. As the brand-new Toshiba TV Z870 hits markets, anticipation builds towards the dynamism that the latest model promises, and how it is set to continue the success streak of earlier models.

About Toshiba TV

Toshiba TV has 70+ years of history in TV production. With its strong DNA in inventions and innovative ideas, Toshiba TV has produced many TVs with the world's first features. Toshiba TV has provided unforgettable experiences and new viewing styles to many people around the world through its high image quality.

For more details, stay tuned to Toshiba TV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toshiba TV