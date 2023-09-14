Airstream Introduces All-New Interstate® 19X Touring Coach

A compact Class B adventure van that seamlessly blends powerful performance, luxury features, and handmade craftsmanship inside a nimble, 19-foot floor plan

JACKSON CENTER, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airstream, the iconic American manufacturer of luxury travel trailers and touring coaches, today announces the launch of the Interstate 19X Touring Coach – an all-new addition to the brand's expanding lineup of Class B motorhomes. With the addition of the Interstate 19X, travelers can now choose between 19- and 24-foot adventure vans.

Built on the 19-foot Mercedes-Benz® Sprinter van chassis, Interstate 19X is purpose-made for outdoor and off-road enthusiasts who seek to explore our natural world while enjoying the comforts of home. This highly maneuverable Class B motorhome is designed to equally handle highways and unpaved routes, off-grid boondocking and traditional camping, and the rigors of daily driving through parking lots, city streets, and neighborhoods. Equipped with rugged features and powerful capability, the Interstate 19X is the perfect companion for those seeking the thrill and fun that comes with venturing beyond the beaten path.

The Interstate 19X comes standard with 4x4 capability, enabling adventurers to get closer to nature, tackle challenging terrain, and ensure peace of mind even in the most remote locations. For those looking for even more traction, all-wheel drive (AWD) is available as an optional upgrade on the new Mercedes-Benz chassis.

Interstate 19X's exterior is not only ruggedly stylish but also built to withstand the rigors of heading off pavement. The protective coating on the lower body and front hood protects against road debris and scratches, while a Tenzing brush guard with integrated lights offers even more style while traveling off-road.

Storage is important when it comes to bringing along adventure gear – and it's even more important when space is at a premium. The Interstate 19X offers smart storage throughout, with drawers and cabinets that feature soft-close and positive locking components to keep things secure during transit. Larger gear can be quickly stowed in the flexible rear storage area, where an integrated L-track system on the floors, walls, and ceiling offers ultimate versatility. The system allows travelers to quickly move tiedown points to easily secure bikes, paddleboards, camping gear, or even a small kayak.

After a day of outdoor adventures, return to the comfort and luxury of the Interstate 19X so you can rest and recharge for whatever adventures come tomorrow. Enjoy a complete wet bath with shower, a fully equipped galley with plenty of prep space, and a spacious convertible sleeping/living/dining area that can be set up as a queen bed or twin beds. An onboard generator provides the power you need for off-grid adventures that maintain the comforts of home. Even far from shore power hookups, the Interstate 19X can run the air conditioner for ultimate comfort and relaxation.

Customers can also add the optional E1 Package that upgrades the Interstate 19X for even more power and performance, with a single-fuel-source system that draws fuel from the vehicle's tank for the water heater, furnace, and generator.

The Interstate 19X is built on the foundation of Airstream's legendary material and build quality. With a peace-of-mind warranty, a nationwide dealer network, and a vibrant owner's community, Airstream ensures that your journey is supported every step of the way.

Additional Specifications and Features:

Mercedes-Benz 2500 4x4 Chassis loaded with convenience features

Seats 4 and Sleeps 2

Nimble size at 19 feet

Durable Black Protective Coating on Front Hood, Bumpers, and Lower Side Moldings

Black Aluminum Wheels and All-Terrain Tires

Signature Aluminum Ceiling

Flush-Mount and Solid Shut Cabinets with Positive Locking Hardware

L-Track system in the rear floor, walls, and ceiling

Tank Capacities: 20 gals (Fresh), 16 gals (Grey), 9 gals (Waste)

3.1 cu. ft. Fridge / 0.33 cu. ft. Drawer Freezer (12 volt) – Accessible from the side doorway

Sliding door screen and separate over galley window screen

Firefly Multiplex control

2-100 Ah Lithium Battle Born Batteries

2,000 Watt Pure Sine Inverter

1,000-Watt induction cooktop that stows away in a convenient drawer

2.5 kW (LPG) Ultra Quiet Generator w/ Auto Start

0.7 cu ft. Microwave

13,500 BTU Non-Ducted Quiet Air Conditioner

Truma Combi Heating and Hot Water system

250 Watts of Rooftop solar + 2 External Solar Ports

Rugged Grey Flooring (waterproof, stain and scratch-resistant)

Colorado Black UltraLeather with Stone Inset (front seats)

Simtex Marine-Grade Carbon Gray (rear seating/sleeping)

E1 Package upgrade available

AWD Chassis upgrade available

With pricing starting at $199,940 MSRP, Interstate 19X can be purchased from authorized Airstream dealers beginning September 12, 2023.

For more information about the Interstate 19X and to explore Airstream's full lineup of travel trailers and touring coaches, visit airstream.com.

About Airstream

Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic "silver bullet" Airstream® travel trailer, is one of the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer in the world. The company's mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort. A steadfast commitment to Byam's creed, "Let's not make changes, let's only make improvements," has made the aluminum Airstream travel trailer a timeless classic. An unwavering focus on innovation keeps the company at the forefront of technology and customer experience in both the towable and motorized sectors. Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio, where a team of skilled craftspeople hand builds each travel trailer and upfits every Mercedes-Benz® touring coach, adding daily to the brand's reputation for quality and innovation. Learn more about Airstream, our dealers, and current travel trailer and touring coach models at airstream.com. For the latest news on Airstream, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Airstream, Inc. is a subsidiary of Elkhart, IN-based THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO). THOR is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on THOR Industries and its products, please visit thorindustries.com.

