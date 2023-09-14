CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Xingdetui Outdoor Kopobob Kids Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Failure to Meet Federal Safety Standard for Bicycle Helmets

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Kopobob kids multi-purpose helmets because they can fail to protect riders in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury. The helmets do not comply with the impact attenuation and certification requirements of the mandatory federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, which applies to multi-purpose helmets.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) (PRNewswire)

The seller, Xingdetui Outdoor, of China, has not agreed to recall these helmets or offer a remedy to consumers.

The Kopobob kids multi-purpose helmets were sold online at www.amazon.com and other e-commerce sites for between $20 and $22. The helmets were sold in size Small, fitting a head circumference of about 18.9 to 21.25 inches. The helmets are red with black accents, with a black strap, a red and black buckle, and an adjustable spin dial on the back. The helmets have the word "Kopobob" on the sides in black lettering. A white warning label with "Model: WST-169" and "Made in China" is inside the helmet.

CPSC tested the Kopobob kids multi-purpose helmets subject to this warning and determined the helmets failed to meet the federal safety standard. CPSC urges consumers to stop using, cut the straps, and dispose of these helmets immediately . Report any incidents involving product injuries or defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

