Defending Margins, Boosting Profits: Narvar's New Study Reinvents the Returns Narrative

Discover the impact optimized exchange and refund strategies can have on protecting margins and fostering customer loyalty in a high-acquisition-cost environment.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global ecommerce market prepares to surpass $6 trillion, the challenges surrounding the complexities of returns intensify. Yet, Narvar's recent "State of Returns" report unveils a counter-narrative: a well-executed returns strategy isn't just a defense against growing costs – it is now a potent catalyst, accelerating customer loyalty and optimizing Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV).

Ecommerce, now encompassing 20% of all retail purchases, presents a double edged sword for retailers – ushering in new opportunities yet amplifying the complexities associated with product returns — with the rate of returns hovering at a substantial 16%. This dynamic not only signifies a logistical headache but also a significant financial drain, deducting up to $33 in processing costs for each return.

"Our report underscores the golden opportunity lying beyond mere margin protection. By redefining the return and exchange process as a pivotal engagement point, retailers have the capacity to boost both revenue and foster long-term loyalty," noted Catherine Dummitt, VP of Marketing at Narvar.

Shattering the Proximity Myth: 69% of consumers are ready to travel over 3 miles to facilitate an online order return. Forget about being 'around the corner'; it's all about integrating into your consumer's daily rhythm and offering options that resonate with their lifestyles, without bleeding your margins dry.

The Incentivization Revolution: 90% of consumers are ready to ditch refunds for exchanges if the offer hits the sweet spot. Whether it's cash back or a swift product replacement, consumers are hungry for incentives that resonate.

The Refund Speed Race: In this cutthroat environment, delay is the enemy. A whopping 47% of online shoppers demand their refund within 24 hours, and a slow refund process is a deal-breaker for 86%. But here's the twist: 62% are ready to fork out a small fee for instant refunds, opening up a fresh revenue stream for the innovative retailer.

Gift Cards – The Untapped Goldmine: Two-thirds of consumers will buy again within four days of receiving a gift card or store credit, with 34% diving in within 24 hours. Even better, a remarkable 61% end up spending more than the initial value, showcasing a potent strategy to boost your bottom line.

To learn more, read Narvar's 2023 consumer study, State of Returns: Saving the Sale and Maximizing Lifetime Value .

Report Methodology

For the 2023 State of Returns report, Narvar conducted an online survey in July of 2023 with a sample of 2,001 consumers aged 18–65 who had returned at least one online purchase in the last 6 months.

