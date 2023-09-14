Hyundai's 2023 IONIQ 6 Awarded Top Safety Pick+ Rating by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

Top Safety Pick+ is the Highest Safety Rating by IIHS

IONIQ 6 Recognized for Meeting the More-Stringent IIHS Crashworthiness Evaluations

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's award-winning 2023 IONIQ 6 electric vehicle has been awarded a TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The IONIQ 6 was recognized for meeting the more-stringent IIHS crash-worthiness evaluations and front-crash prevention systems designed to protect pedestrians both during the day and at night. This latest accomplishment reinforces Hyundai's commitment to driver and pedestrian safety.

"At Hyundai, ensuring customer safety is foundational to our brand and at the center of what we do," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. "We believe in providing customers with a safe experience while on their journey. Through our extensive development in safety engineering and technology integration, we are able to meet the stringent TSP+ testing requirements recently instituted by IIHS. We are extremely proud that the 2023 IONIQ 6 has achieved such a significant safety accolade for as doing so furthers Hyundai's pursuit of industry leadership in IIHS awards."

To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+ in 2023, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side tests. "Acceptable" or "Good" headlights must be standard across all trims and a front-crash prevention system that earns "Advanced" or "Superior" ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available. For the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award, an "Acceptable" rating in the updated side test is enough, and vehicles need to demonstrate "Advanced" or "Superior" performance only in the daytime pedestrian test.

"It's exciting to see the IONIQ 6, Hyundai's newest electric vehicle, obtain the highest level of safety," said David Harkey, president, IIHS. "Making sure safety continues to be a priority in alternatively powered vehicles is critical if we are going to achieve the vision of zero traffic fatalities."

