Independent Board Member and Former Fortune 500 Global Executive, Arlene Isaacs-Lowe to be Honored with The Executive Leadership Council 2023 Alvaro L. Martins Heritage Award

Isaacs-Lowe will be recognized for her outstanding commitment to the Black community in business during The ELC's Recognition Gala

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) announced today that it will honor Arlene Isaacs-Lowe with the prestigious 2023 Alvaro L. Martins Heritage Award during its 2023 Annual ELC Recognition Gala on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The ELC is recognized as the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives, and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, top-tier entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders. Created in honor of The ELC's founding member and first president and CEO Alvaro L. Martins, the Heritage Award recognizes an individual who has made significant lifetime contributions toward supporting the achievement of Black individuals in business.

"Arlene's exceptional contributions to Black business executives and her passion for driving social impact are emblematic of what it means to serve. She is an inspiring member of The ELC under whose leadership our organization has progressed greatly in its global presence, scholar support, corporate board preparedness and placement for Black executives and advancement of the Black community as a whole," said ELC President and CEO Michael C. Hyter. "We are proud to honor her with the 2023 Alvaro L. Martins Heritage Award."

Following her successful 24-year career with Moody's Corporation where she served multiple roles across the enterprise and served as president of the Moody's Foundation, Isaacs‐Lowe continues to contribute to corporate America. In addition to devoting her time and energy to giving back to the Black community here and abroad, Isaacs-Lowe serves as an independent board member at Equitable Holdings, Inc and Xenia Hotels and Resorts, Inc, and a non-executive director for Compass Group PLC.

She also serves on the board of the Links Foundation as financial secretary and as vice-chair for the Howard University School of Business Board of Visitors, an advisory committee for the institution.

The ELC Annual Recognition Gala

The Annual Recognition Gala is The ELC's most important fundraising event, serving to support its scholarships, educational outreach and philanthropic initiatives, and its mission, purpose and impact in action. Google and The Coca-Cola Company will serve as lead sponsors of the 2023 Gala.

Other honorees at this year's event include Co-CEO and President of Ariel Investments and Co-Founder of Ariel Alternatives Mellody Hobson who will receive the 2023 ELC Achievement Award for her outstanding career in business.

In addition to corporate leaders, The ELC will award more than $2.8 million in scholarships to university students, the majority of whom matriculate at some of the nation's most well-regarded HBCUs. The ELC Scholarship Program is part of the organization's broader philanthropic strategy, which includes expanding emphasis on community and making larger investments in new philanthropic program initiatives that will ensure increased opportunities for young Black women and men to succeed as business executives.

ABOUT THE ELC: The Executive Leadership Council opens channels of opportunity for the development of Black executives to positively impact business and our communities. An independent non-profit 501(c)(3) founded in 1986, The ELC is the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com. Engage during the event on social media: #ELCGALA on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

