FinTech Health Care Disruptor Lane Health Taps Christopher Aguwa as Chief Commercial Officer

Health care industry veteran Christopher Aguwa selected as Chief Commercial Officer for Lane Health

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane Health, a leading health care disruptor that infuses fintech into the challenging world of health care, today announced health care industry veteran Christopher Aguwa as its Chief Commercial Officer.

In his new role, Aguwa will be responsible for driving business growth, forging strategic partnerships, and developing innovative solutions that address the financial challenges and requirements of individuals and payer organizations in the health care industry.

"It's an honor to be entrusted to join an organization as venerated as Lane Health. I am a leader inspired to support the team as we enter this new chapter in our evolution. I am an executive with a passion for leveraging my voice, presence, and expertise to maximize commercial success, social impact, health equity, and equal opportunities in the workplace. Lane Health sits at the intersection of healthcare and fintech and is transforming the way people spend, save, and think about managing their health costs and benefits because everyone should be able to access and afford the healthcare they need," Aguwa said.

The addition of Aguwa rounds out a deep bench of established industry leaders on the Lane Health executive team. The team's broad experience in fintech, health care, employee benefits, and banking enables Lane Health to revitalize an often-confusing health care ecosystem with solutions that are smart, innovative, and beneficial for all.

"Christopher's comprehensive understanding of and experience with global brands and track record of growing companies through transformational transactions and partnerships will propel Lane Health into an exciting future. He understands the power and potential of this space and brings a fresh perspective to our evolving conversation with our partners and clients," said Brad Gambill, co-founder and CEO of Lane Health.

Previously, Aguwa served as executive vice president, head of growth and business development at CityBlock Health, a provider of advanced primary care services inclusive of primary, behavioral, and social care for low-income and underserved communities. In his role, Aguwa led the Growth office and the execution of the company's value-based care arrangements with health plans, as well as provided leadership for product development, business development, and strategy.

Aguwa also served as vice president of Payor Partnerships and Strategy at DaVita where he was responsible for growing their Integrated Kidney Care business. He also held corporate and business development roles at both Aetna (a CVS Health Company) and Evolent Health where he oversaw extensive deal flow evaluating transformative mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and corporate venture capital investments, including most notably the sale of Aetna to CVS Health.

Aguwa has garnered significant industry recognition for his accomplishments in the healthcare industry. He was named to the esteemed Crain's New York Business Notable Healthcare Leader list in 2022, Becker's Healthcare Under 40 Rising Star, Startup Health's Health Transformer and is a 2022 nominee to the prestigious Modern Healthcare 100 Most Influential People list.

Aguwa earned his MBA from Oxford University Saïd Business School, J.D. from Howard University School of Law and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan.

About Lane Health:

Lane Health is a trailblazing company positioned at the intersection of the FinTech and Healthcare industries. Providing proprietary technology and world-class service, Lane Health can help users maximize their health while also minimizing the cost. Lane Health empowers users to better access and afford the healthcare they deserve, revitalizing an often-confusing healthcare system. As an industry pioneer, Lane Health has experienced rapid growth serving the employer, broker and strategic partner segments leading to consecutive Alegeus APEX awards in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Learn more at www.lanehealth.com .

