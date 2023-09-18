MIT Technology Review's ClimateTech event set for October 4-5, 2023

MIT Technology Review's signature innovation and sustainability event is back for its second year on the MIT campus with an urgent call to action and special reveal of the 15 climate tech companies to watch.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review will host the second annual ClimateTech conference in-person and online on October 4-5, 2023, bringing together the leaders in the space that are funding, creating, and deploying climate technologies accelerating the transition to a green economy. This year's ClimateTech attendees will also be the first to learn of MIT Technology Review's inaugural "15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch," highlighting the startups and established businesses that the editorial staff believe could have the greatest potential to address the threats of global warming.

The agenda for the two-day event is expected to explore electrification, AI, fusion, carbon capture, city-level solutions, and radical adaptations and innovations required for a sustainable future with the following breakdown.

Act Now | The Inflation Reduction Act is fueling innovations that are bending the emissions curve down, but we need more than a bend. We are running out of time to make the impact we need. Today we examine the technologies with the greatest potential to clean up our energy infrastructure in the shortest time.

The Business Climate of the Climate Business | Business needs to achieve an energy transformation on the scale of the industrial revolution at the speed of the digital age. Technology can power that transformation, but it alone cannot guarantee change. Effective policies and societal changes are essential to ensuring that climate technologies achieve their desired impact at speed and scale.

Speakers scheduled to present this year at ClimateTech include:

Shalanda Baker , Director, Office of Economic Impact and Diversity, U.S. DOE

Vishal Kapadia , SVP for Energy Transformation, Walmart

Celina Mikolajczak , Chief Battery Technology Officer, Lyten

Priya Donti , Cofounder and Chair, Climate Change AI

MIT Technology Review has been at the forefront of the conversation around climate technology and sustainability. This year's ClimateTech will also include MIT Technology Review award-winning editorial staff, including Editor-in-chief Mat Honan, James Temple, Senior Editor for Energy, David Rotman, Editor-at-large, and Climate reporter, Casey Crownhart.

Attendees can expect thought-provoking interviews, Q&As, and an open house with the MIT City Science research group; and they'll walk away with trusted strategies, right-time resources, and ahead-of-the-curve insights on the innovations that will lead to a sustainable future. The virtual experience includes an interactive event hub featuring livestreamed sessions, videos on-demand, and networking opportunities. For more detailed information: Agenda and Registration.

